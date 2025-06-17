Liberia: STAND Condemns President Boakai's Decision to Bypass Legislative Approval in Granting Oil Blocks to Nocal

Monrovia — The pressure group, Solidarity & Trust for a New Day (STAND) has strongly condemned President Joseph Boakai's decision to unilaterally award four oil blocks to the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), calling the move a blatant violation of the country's petroleum law and a disregard for the constitutional role of the Legislature.

In a press release, STAND Chairman Mulbah Morlu described the President's action as a serious abuse of power and an overreach of executive authority.

"We believe Boakai's actions represent both abuse of office and an aggressive expansion of executive power," Morlu stated. "He aims to use his agents at NOCAL and the Petroleum Authority to divert Liberia's most valuable natural assets into the hands of fake companies, ultimately benefiting his own family."

President Boakai has come under sharp criticism for awarding 100 percent ownership of four offshore oil blocks to the National Oil Company of Liberia without first seeking input from the Legislature or key stakeholders.

While justifying his decision, President Boakai argued that granting the oil blocks directly to NOCAL would streamline the process for potential investors.

However, STAND criticized the decision as lacking both legislative approval and due diligence, which are explicitly required by law. The group pointed to Section 14(c) of the 2019 Amended Petroleum Law, which states that while petroleum rights may be awarded to NOCAL through Executive Allocation, this must be done in consultation with the National Legislature.

The group compared Boakai's move unfavorably with the previous administration, which it said resisted pressure to allocate oil blocks to speculative ventures and instead prioritized competence and credibility among potential operators.

"Even the CDC-led administration, which President Boakai often criticized as corrupt, never attempted to bypass the Legislature or sidestep the legally mandated vetting process," STAND noted. "That process was intended to ensure transparency and protect Liberia's long-term interest."

STAND called on the National Legislature to act independently and in defense of the Liberian people.

"We demand that the Legislature demonstrate courage and independence by standing with the citizens and not with a President who appears determined to dismantle legal frameworks in pursuit of political and familial gain," the statement said.

The group also tied its criticism to the growing public discontent, announcing its support for an upcoming nationwide protest on July 17, aimed at rejecting what it described as "broad daylight robbery" of Liberia's natural resources.

"This abuse of power is one of the many reasons Liberians are preparing to take to the streets," STAND stated. "Citizens are determined to resist Boakai's alleged scheme to enrich his family at the expense of the nation's future."

The Boakai administration has not yet publicly responded to the allegations raised by STAND.