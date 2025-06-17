Liberia: No Contending Party Owns Disputed Mining Site in Ben-Ben Town, Mines and Energy Ministry Declares

Monrovia — The Ministry of Mines and Energy has officially resolved a protracted mining dispute in Ben-Ben Town, Todee District, Montserrado County, declaring that the contested site belongs to neither of the two groups claiming ownership.

The Ministry made the announcement following a mass citizens' meeting held on Monday, June 2, 2025, at its central office in Monrovia. Assistant Minister for Mines, Carlos Edison Tingban, who chaired the meeting, informed residents of Ben-Ben Town that the Ministry's conclusion was based on a comprehensive investigation that incorporated the use of cloud-based technology.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, Assistant Minister Tingban explained that a re-survey of the area, along with analysis of UTM coordinates collected from the conflict zone, revealed that the disputed mining pit has never been officially licensed. "Our technical investigations show that the mining licenses held by the two contending parties fall outside of the disputed site," he said.

As a result, the Assistant Minister emphasized that, under the Mineral and Mining Law of 2000, the disputed area remains the property of the Government of Liberia. He stated that any future decision regarding mining operations in the area will be made solely by the Ministry, in accordance with the law.

Assistant Minister Tingban also reinforced the moratorium imposed by Mines and Energy Minister Wilmot Paye on all mining activities in Ben-Ben Town. He urged residents to respect the government's stay order, warning that any violations would be met with legal consequences.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph, represented by Arona J. Zeah, and District #1 Representative Rugie Barry, who sent a proxy. Mount Coffee Township Commissioner, Elijah K. George, Sr., along with other local leaders, welcomed the Ministry's findings and called for community members to abide by the rule of law.

Commissioner George and lawmakers' representatives also urged leaders and supporters of the two rival groups to engage in dialogue and work towards peaceful coexistence. He assured residents of the local government's commitment to supporting reconciliation efforts and exploring avenues to safely resume mining activities that contribute to their livelihoods.