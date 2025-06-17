Gambia: What Did the Minister Say About Budget Execution?

The Constitution of the Republic under section 152 requires the P resident to cause the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, to prepare and present the Estimates of the Budget of the state for each financial year for approval by the National Assembly. The Approved Estimates is what is relied on to appropriate resources through the passing of an Appropriation Bill to become law, providing for the allocation of resources to all sectors of the state.

The Minister is required to give assessment of how what is allocated to each sector has been expended. Foroyaa will monitor what the Minister said to the National Assembly members. We will find out how the government is executing the budget and the implications.

