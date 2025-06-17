Liberia: Boakai Honors Lacra As Top-Performing Government Institution Under 2024 PMCS

-- President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has honored the Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA) as the best-performing government agency under the 2024-2025 Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS), awarding the institution two national certificates for excellence in public service and operations.

The recognition was presented to LACRA Director General Christopher D. Sankolo during a ceremony at the Ministerial Complex in Monrovia, hosted by the Cabinet Secretariat at the Ministry of State. The Secretariat leads the PMCS initiative, which aims to enhance transparency, service delivery, and institutional accountability across government.

President Emphasizes Shift Toward Results-Based Governance

In remarks at the ceremony, President Boakai described the PMCS as a "national turning point" in public sector governance, signaling a move away from rhetoric toward performance-based accountability.

"The time for vague promises is over," Boakai said. "We are measuring results and expecting delivery, not excuses. Institutions like LACRA have shown what's possible."

The president encouraged underperforming entities to improve as the next phase of the system unfolds, adding that while the first year served as a learning curve, continued noncompliance will carry consequences.

Sankolo Attributes Success to Staff Dedication

Following the ceremony, Director General Sankolo expressed gratitude for the recognition, crediting the achievement to the dedication of LACRA's staff in Monrovia and the counties.

He said employees have worked tirelessly to ensure that Liberia's cocoa exports meet international quality standards, noting that the agency's transformation began immediately after his appointment.

"When I took over, LACRA was broken--without infrastructure, without electricity, and without basic equipment," Sankolo said. "But with a shared commitment to President Boakai's reform agenda, we began rebuilding--starting with dignity in the workplace."

Infrastructure and Operational Overhaul

Sankolo recalled inheriting a nonfunctional office where employees lacked desks, chairs, computers, and even access to working restrooms. One of his first moves was to renovate the office facilities and supply essential furnishings. Additional restrooms were constructed to meet staff needs.

A major hurdle was electricity. The agency had only a 2.5 KVA generator, which could power only the Director General's office. Rather than allow such inequality, Sankolo halted use of the generator until a more powerful one could be procured. For weeks, he and his team worked without power.

Eventually, a 50 KVA generator was installed, providing electricity for the entire building. A 100-kilowatt transformer was later added as backup to ensure stable power supply.

Beyond infrastructure, Sankolo said LACRA has improved its field operations by investing in staff training and outreach programs. Officers now provide monitoring and technical support to farmers, especially those producing cocoa, to help meet quality and storage standards required in the export market.

Certificates Recognize Excellence in Public Service

LACRA received two national certificates. The first commended the agency for "outstanding leadership in public service, accountability, and performance" as the top performer under the 2024 PMCS. The second recognized LACRA's "commitment to service delivery, accountability, and achievement of performance targets contributing to public sector excellence in Liberia."

Regulatory Mandate and Institutional Revival

LACRA was established to replace the Liberia Produce Marketing Corporation (LPMC) under Chapter 57 of the Executive Law of 1973. Its mission is to promote the production, processing, and marketing of quality agricultural commodities--including cocoa, coffee, and palm oil--and to provide a regulated market environment that ensures fair competition among stakeholders.

The agency also sets and enforces commodity standards in line with regional and international benchmarks. Under Sankolo's leadership, LACRA has begun delivering on its statutory mandate with renewed energy and measurable outcomes.

President Boakai concluded the event by reaffirming his commitment to performance-driven governance and urged other agencies to emulate LACRA's example.

"This government rewards results," he said. "And institutions like LACRA prove that with vision, discipline, and commitment, public service can be effective, transparent, and transformational."