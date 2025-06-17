Liberia: Fagonda Dam Restored After Decades As Liberia Launches U.S.$650k Irrigation Project in Lofa

Wahansa, Lofa County <em> — After decades of abandonment, the Liberian government has officially restored the Fagonda Dam on the Kaiha River in Wahansa, Kolahun District, Lofa County, launching a $650,000 irrigation project to boost food security and revive agricultural productivity in the region.

Once operated by the Agricultural Mechanization Company (AGROMECO) in the 1960s, the dam had fallen into disrepair due to years of civil conflict and neglect. The new project, funded entirely by the Liberian government through the Ministry of Agriculture, was completed in just 70 days--from February 21 to May 2--by the Liberia Qiang Shen Group, a Chinese construction firm.

The dam now supports a modern irrigation system covering over 250 acres of lowland rice fields, making it a cornerstone in President Joseph Boakai's "Liberians, Feed Yourselves" initiative, which aims to shift the country from subsistence farming toward commercial agriculture.

A Revival of Lofa's Agricultural Identity

Often referred to as Liberia's "food basket," Lofa County has long been viewed as a key player in national food production. With the restoration of the Fagonda Dam, government officials are hoping to reestablish that role and reduce the country's dependence on rice imports.

At the project launch, Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah described the intervention as a significant step toward revitalizing rural livelihoods and empowering communities through agriculture. He called on young people to return to farming and leverage the region's fertile soil to build wealth.

"The land is the best thing in your hands," Nuetah said. "Agriculture is the surest path to creating sustainable livelihoods."

He also urged residents to avoid political divisions and instead focus on the long-term economic benefits the project offers. "Let's not be distracted by politics," he said. "This is about income, jobs, and food on your tables."

Fagonda Dam in Lofa County

Local Leaders Call for Unity and Development

Lofa County Superintendent Lavelah Massaquoi praised the project as a long-overdue development for Kolahun District and called on citizens to seize the opportunity while President Boakai, a native of the region, is in office.

"This is the time for Lofa to benefit," Massaquoi said. "If we fail to utilize this opportunity while we have a president from our region, we'll regret it when he's gone."

He said the project would not only generate employment and increase food production but also serve as a unifying symbol for the district.

Community Welcomes Long-Awaited Restoration

Residents of Wahansa have expressed strong support for the restored dam. Local farmer Momo V. Kamara told The Liberian Investigator that the dam had once served as the community's agricultural backbone and its restoration is being embraced with enthusiasm.

"This is a good dream for Lofa," Kamara said. "Let's protect it and use it well."

He noted that the facility will enable seasonal farming, provide jobs for students on vacation, and help boost household incomes through improved crop yields.

Next Phase: Expansion in Foya District

Following the Wahansa launch, Minister Nuetah and his team toured several agricultural sites in Foya District, where over 2,000 hectares of farmland are being assessed for similar irrigation development.

The Ministry of Agriculture plans to establish agricultural corridors across Lofa to maximize production potential and attract private-sector investment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Water Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our goal is to create a network of functioning irrigation systems that will transform Lofa into a hub for agricultural excellence," Nuetah said.

Restoring Food Security Through Irrigation

Officials say the restored Fagonda Dam is designed to support two cropping seasons per year, effectively doubling rice production and creating a replicable model for other rural infrastructure rehabilitation projects.

With increasing climate variability and fluctuating global food prices, government officials say irrigation systems like Fagonda are crucial for building food security and economic resilience.

"This isn't just about infrastructure," Nuetah said. "It's about making Liberia self-sufficient again."