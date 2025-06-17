Liberia: Cemesp, Internews Train Top Investigative Fellows in Gbarnga Under EU-Funded Media Project

- The Center for Media Studies and Peace Building (CEMESP), in collaboration with Internews and with support from the European Union, has concluded a two-day refresher training in investigative journalism for top-performing fellows under the Liberia Media Empowerment Project (LMEP).

The intensive workshop, held June 13-14 in Gbarnga, Bong County, brought together more than 20 journalists recognized for impactful reporting on issues ranging from corruption and climate change to governance, human rights and public interest. Participants came from six counties: Montserrado, Lofa, Nimba, River Cess, Margibi and Bong.

The training aimed to sharpen investigative techniques, explore multimedia storytelling tools, and strengthen the fellows' ability to produce evidence-based journalism that influences policy and promotes accountability.

Focusing on Impact and Innovation

The fellows--recipients of investigative reporting grants under LMEP--used the workshop to revisit complex investigations and deepen their skills in key areas such as environmental journalism, human rights coverage, digital verification, and the legal and ethical framework governing journalism in Liberia.

Facilitators included Cllr. Alphonsus Zeon, head of corporate communications at the Central Bank of Liberia; veteran journalist Frank B. Sainworla Jr., managing editor of Public Trust Media Group; and Atty. Alpha Daffae Senkpeni, executive director of Local Voices Liberia. The training featured sessions on conducting sensitive interviews, spotting misinformation, and using digital tools such as reverse image search for content verification.

CEMESP Urges Fellows to Stay Engaged

Speaking on behalf of CEMESP Executive Director Malcolm W. Joseph, Dickson M. Williams, the organization's finance and administrative officer, said the refresher training was designed not only to build capacity but to reinforce accountability and strengthen relationships between the fellows and CEMESP's leadership.

"This program is about more than skills-building--it's about reinforcing mentorship and producing high-impact journalism," Williams said. "Some grant funding is still available, and we encourage fellows to submit strong investigative pitches before the final phase of the program ends next year."

He urged participants to maintain persistence in their reporting and to collaborate closely with mentors to refine their investigations and maximize societal impact.

Journalists Call for Greater Mentor Support

Participants praised the partnership between CEMESP and Internews, and thanked the European Union for providing a platform to pursue stories that hold power to account.

"Despite the challenges we face, this program motivates us to push harder," said Stephen Sonpon of Cape Radio. "It's rare to find such sustained support for investigative journalism in Liberia."

Others called for more timely support from assigned mentors, particularly during sensitive or stalled investigations.

Aminata S. Kromah of Prime FM said some delays in feedback and guidance had affected her ability to pursue difficult stories. "Mentor responsiveness is critical," she said. "Delays can discourage us--especially when we already face barriers accessing credible sources."

Siaway T. Miapue added that resistance from public officials continues to delay many investigations. "Sometimes we wait four or five months just to get a key piece of data," he said. "The lack of transparency is exhausting, but we remain committed."

"We are counting on these journalists to finish strong," Williams said. "Their work is essential to building an informed public and a more transparent society."