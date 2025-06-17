Liberia: Nimba District Inspector Missing for Two Weeks As Search Efforts Intensify

Nimba County <em> — Concern is mounting in Gbor Administrative District over the mysterious disappearance of District Inspector Alexson Y. Bullay, who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Bullay, 63, was last seen on the evening of June 2 after returning home from work. According to family members, he changed into casual clothing and told them he was going to fetch feed for his cattle. He never returned. His family reported the disappearance to local authorities the following day, prompting an immediate but unsuccessful search effort.

District Commissioner Ernest W. Doitoe Sr., who also confirmed that Bullay serves as Deputy Commissioner, said officials are taking the case seriously and are working closely with security personnel and community leaders.

"We understand that our people are living in fear, but we want to call on them to remain calm as we put in every measure to search for him," Doitoe said in a telephone interview with The Liberian Investigator on Sunday. "I, along with state security officers and some local chiefs, are here in Gbor Korsein to ensure that we organize a team to search the entire district."

Authorities have asked the public to remain alert and report any information that could assist in locating Bullay. Doitoe assured residents that the search effort would continue without interruption until he is found.

Family Members Gripped by Fear

Bullay's family remains in distress as each day passes without any trace of him. His wife, whose name has been withheld for privacy, said the family is devastated and struggling to understand what might have happened. Commissioner Doitoe said the family is holding onto hope that Bullay will be found alive and in good health.

Search Operation Intensifies

In response to public anxiety, local authorities have expanded the search effort in collaboration with the Liberia National Police's Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and traditional leaders from the district. As of Sunday, June 15, the operation was said to be in full swing.

"I have contacted the CID and traditional people to assist us in a widespread search that will not stop until we find Honorable Bullay," Doitoe said.

So far, there have been no confirmed sightings or credible leads, leaving residents and officials on edge. The ongoing mystery has sparked widespread speculation and raised concerns about safety in the area.