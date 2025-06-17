Liberia: Six Arrested for Alleged Railway Sabotage in Grand Bassa

Buchanan — Police in Grand Bassa County have arrested six individuals accused of sabotaging the railway operated by ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), a critical transport link used to move iron ore from the company's mining site in Yekepa to the Port of Buchanan.

According to local authorities, the incident occurred between June 10 and 12, when the suspects allegedly disrupted train operations by placing debris and other obstructions on the tracks, lighting fires, and removing several steel sleepers between Kilometer Six and Ten. The group, reportedly former employees of WBHO--a contractor previously engaged on projects near the railway--was protesting unresolved labor issues with that company, which operates independently of ArcelorMittal Liberia.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Andrew Jokpo, aged 22; Sampson B. Pokiay, 43; Cyrus Bloue, 32; J. Prince Quito, 27; Stanley Ben, 19; and Samuel Barchue, 19. Police say all six are currently under investigation and may be charged with vandalism, obstruction of public infrastructure, and endangerment of public safety.

ArcelorMittal Liberia condemned the incident, warning that the sabotage poses not only a threat to its operations but also a significant risk to public safety and national economic performance. The company described the railway as a strategic national asset that must be protected from unlawful interference.

Since entering Liberia in 2005, ArcelorMittal has invested over $800 million in rehabilitating and modernizing the 243-kilometer rail line, which was originally constructed in the 1960s but left in disrepair following years of civil conflict. This investment includes the complete replacement of deteriorated timber rail ties with high-durability steel sleepers, the acquisition of modern locomotives and hundreds of ore wagons, and the expansion of key passing loops to accommodate longer trains. The company has also installed advanced digital control systems and upgraded bridges, culverts, and maintenance yards to support the safe and efficient movement of ore.

These upgrades have allowed ArcelorMittal to operate up to five 120-wagon trains per day, significantly increasing Liberia's export capacity. The Yekepa-Buchanan rail corridor now supports the transport of millions of metric tons of iron ore annually, making it one of Liberia's most economically significant infrastructures. The company has said that interruptions to this transport system could delay shipments, reduce royalty payments to the government, and undermine the country's reputation as a destination for foreign investment.

While ArcelorMittal Liberia acknowledged that the protesters' grievances were directed at WBHO, the company stressed that taking such grievances out on public infrastructure has far-reaching consequences for the nation. AML noted that the railway supports not only its mining operations but also thousands of Liberian jobs, substantial tax contributions, and broader economic growth.

Authorities in Grand Bassa County confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and will include inquiries into the relationship between the suspects and WBHO.

This latest disruption comes at a time when ArcelorMittal is advancing Phase II of its expansion project, which includes the construction of a new iron ore concentrator in Yekepa and further enhancements to the railway and port facilities. The expansion is expected to inject an additional $200 million into Liberia's economy and create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs.

AML urged all stakeholders to seek peaceful and lawful methods of resolving grievances. The company reiterated its commitment to ongoing dialogue with communities and contractors but warned that further acts of vandalism could jeopardize development efforts that are central to Liberia's economic recovery and long-term growth.