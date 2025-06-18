Liberia: Football Alone Is Not Enough, Says Kortu FC President

Monrovia — Following Kortu FC's exit from the 2024/2025 Liberia Football Association (LFA) Third Division Playoff, the club's president, LTCOL Saimo Omias Kortu, is calling on his players to remain committed to both football training and academic education.

LTCOL Kortu made the statement after his team reached the round of 16 in the competition. He praised the efforts of the coaching staff and players but stressed the need for a balanced focus on sports and academics.

"I want to thank my academy head coach, the technical staff, and the players for helping the team reach the round of 16," LTCOL Kortu said. "But I encourage them to continue focusing on both academy training and their classroom education. Combining training with friendly matches and academics will help improve their skills and prepare them for a better future."

He said the establishment of Kortu FC was inspired by his passion for football and his desire to support the development of young athletes in both their sporting and academic pursuits.

"There are two key reasons I established Kortu FC. First, because of my love for football, and second, to help young people who have a passion for the sport and for education," he said.

He also reassured the parents of his players that the club is committed to providing support not only in football but also in education and healthcare.

"I assure the parents that I will continue to give my full support to our players in the areas of health care and classroom education until our dream of seeing them play in Liberia's first or second division becomes a reality," he added.

LTCOL Kortu added by urging the players not to rely solely on football, noting that it is a short-term career and that education remains a key path to long-term success.