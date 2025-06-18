Morocco/Ghana: Wafcon 2024 - Black Queens Depart Accra for Morocco to Begin Final Preparations

A provisional squad of 24 Black Queens players, together with their technical staff, will depart Accra today for Morocco to begin the final phase of preparations ahead of the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament, which will take place in that country from July 5 to July 26, 2025.

Head coach, Kim Lars Björkegren, announced the provisional squad yesterday, which includes four players from the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League: Comfort Yeboah and Nancy Amoh of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Afi Amenyeku of Northern Ladies, and Kerrie McCarthy of Kumasi Academy.

Also included in the squad are Princella Adubea, Doris Boaduwaa, Evelyn Badu, Grace Asantewaa, Sherifatu Sumaila and skipper, Portia Boakye.

The Black Queens, who have been drawn in Group B alongside defending champions, South Africa, as well as Tanzania and Mali, will camp in Morocco until their tournament opener against South Africa on July 7 at the Honour Stadium in Oujda.

That will be followed by a game against Mali four days later at the Berkane Stadium, before the final group game three days later against Tanzania, also at the Berkane Stadium.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers:

Cynthia Fiindib Konlan, Afi Amenyeku, and Kerrie Mccarthy

Defenders: Anasthesia Achiaa, Portia Boakye, Nina Norshie, Josephine Bonsu, Comfort Yeboah, Susan Ama Duah, Ernestina Abambila, and Louisa Aniwaa.

Midfielders: Grace Asantewaa, Jacqueline Owusu, Jennifer Cudjoe, Evelyn Badu, Nancy Amoh, Chantelle L.B. Hlorkah, and Stella Nyamekye.

Forwards: Princess D. Marfo, Sherifatu Sumaila, Alice Kusi, Abigail Kofi Kim, Princella Adubea, and Doris Boaduwaa.