Ghana: We Didn't Lose Fairly - Golden Kick Coach

The Head Coach of MTN FA Cup finalist, Golden Kick, Fiifi Parker Hanson, has expressed disappointment with the manner of his side's loss in Sunday's MTN FA Cup final to Asante Kotoko at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

"I am proud of my team but disappointed with the officiating; we did not lose fairly."

Golden Kick fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Porcupine Warriors, primarily due to a controversial penalty awarded to Kotoko.

In a chat with the media after the game, Coach Parker Hanson stated that the penalty awarded to Kotoko was a bad one.

"It was not a penalty for me; the referee decided to do his own thing. If you watch closely, he delayed in making the decision. I don't know why it took that long or who prompted him to award the penalty," he questioned.

According to him, the incident that resulted in the penalty was unfortunate, and that, the referee's decision was an anti-climax to what had been a very entertaining match, befitting of a cup final.

"Both teams executed a good standard of football, but we lost the game under unfair circumstances. I have watched the penalty incident over and over again from different angles, and I must say that the more I watch it, the sadder I become," he added.

He praised goalkeeper Kelvin Kofi Saaba for his outstanding performance in making that save to prevent Opoku from scoring.

"The reaction of all three Kotoko players in the penalty box spoke volumes about the fact that there was no infringement; not even the player in question. Opoku signaled for a foul. So why is that decision?" he quizzed.

Moreover, Coach Hanson stated that they were all determined to make history by lifting the trophy, as reaching the finals of the MTN FA Cup was a lifetime opportunity for most of them.

"We are a very young club, and with the performance my boys put up, they will surely be moving on from the club, which will weaken the team for now. Thus, making it to the finals again may take a while."

He advised Kotoko to work harder and strengthen their squad before the Confederations Cup begins, as Ghanaians and particularly ardent Kotoko fans around the world will be expecting much more from them.