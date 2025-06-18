West Africa: Internal Affairs Minister Alarms Over Guinea-Sierra Leone Border Conflict At Historic AU-Ecowas Border Program Conference

17 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Weedee-Conway

Monrovia — Internal Affairs Minister, Franklin Sakila Nyumalin, has issued a strong warning over the rising tensions between Guinea and Sierra Leone at the Yengar border, calling the situation a serious threat to regional peace.

Speaking during the opening of the AU-ECOWAS Border Conference in Monrovia on June 16, 2025, Minister Nyumalin revealed that both countries have deployed hundreds of troops to the disputed area. He urged immediate intervention from member states of the Mano River Union (MRU), including Côte d'Ivoire and Liberia.

"This situation is unwarranted and threatens the peace and stability of the entire sub-region," Nyumalin said during the event held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex. The four-day conference, which runs through June 19, brings together stakeholders from MRU countries, diplomats, and international partners to address long-standing border disputes inherited from colonial rule.

Nyumalin appealed for stronger support from international partners, particularly Germany and its development agency GIZ, to continue funding and technical assistance for border governance programs. He emphasized the need for long-term solutions to ensure peace in the MRU region and across Africa.

The Minister also proposed the creation of an annual MRU Local Government Forum to be co-hosted by member countries. The forum would focus on promoting cross-border trade, communication, and cooperation among local governments.

He called for regular regional dialogues to monitor the implementation of agreements made during this and future border conferences. "These boundary issues are central to sustainable peace and prosperity for our people," Nyumalin stated.

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism that the Monrovia conference will yield meaningful resolutions. He described the gathering as "historic and unprecedented," and said Liberia views itself not just as host, but as a role model in African unity and cooperation.

Reflecting on the legacy of the 1884-85 Berlin Conference, Nyumalin argued that many of Africa's modern border conflicts stem from colonial-era boundary lines that ignored ethnic, cultural, and linguistic realities. He said these unresolved disputes continue to create instability in many parts of the continent.

Minister Nyumalin also outlined Liberia's peaceful approach to its own border issues with Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Côte d'Ivoire. He said Liberia remains committed to dialogue, legal frameworks, and mutual understanding.

On maritime boundaries, he disclosed that Liberia has submitted claims to the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf and has drafted a new maritime law, now under legislative review.

The AU-ECOWAS Border Program Conference is expected to conclude with resolutions focused on clarifying borders, improving security, and strengthening regional integration.

