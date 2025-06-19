Liberia: Boakai Forms High-Level Task Force As U.S. Travel Ban Looms

MONROVIA - With a 60-day clock already ticking on a potential U.S. travel ban, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has created an inter-agency Presidential Task Force charged with delivering the swift, documented reforms Washington insists must be in place if Liberians are to keep ordinary access to American visas.

The Task Force, which Mr Boakai will chair personally, held its inaugural meeting at the Executive Mansion on Tuesday, 17 June. Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti serves as co-chair alongside key security and service ministries: Justice, Health, State for Presidential Affairs, the Liberia National Police, the Office of the National Security Advisor and the National Security Agency. According to an Executive Mansion release, the body has already drafted a "joint, multi-sectoral work plan" and agreed to "close collaboration with the U.S. Government, with strict monitoring and evaluation to ensure accountability and results."

Pressure for decisive action intensified after an internal U.S. State Department memo--leaked last week and confirmed by The Washington Post--placed Liberia on a "yellow list" of 36 countries whose citizens could face sweeping restrictions if their governments fail to tighten document security, improve traveller vetting and cooperate fully on deportations. The memo set a 60-day grace period, beginning mid-June, and warned that nations which fall short risk being shifted to an "orange" level of sharply curtailed visas or even a full "red list" ban--measures that would cripple travel for students, businesspeople and families alike .

Liberia's inclusion is no abstract threat. The country already posts one of the world's highest U.S. visa refusal rates--78.2 percent for 2023/2024, according to State Department statistics cited in the same report--largely because applicants struggle to prove the "strong ties" required to satisfy American immigration law . U.S. officials have also flagged weaknesses in Liberia's civil-registry system and soaring passport fraud, concerns the Boakai administration has attempted to address with an executive order mandating nationwide biometric IDs.

At Tuesday's meeting the Task Force pledged to hand Washington a detailed compliance plan well ahead of the initial deadline and to publish periodic updates for the Liberian public. "Our administration is fully committed to good governance, the rule of law and to our long-standing partnership with the United States," President Boakai told ministers, according to the release.

Diplomatic observers say the Task Force's success will hinge on how quickly ministries can translate pledges into concrete fixes--beginning with tighter border controls, credible identity verification, and real-time data exchanges with U.S. law-enforcement. Failure, they warn, would not only complicate travel but could dent investment and sever crucial people-to-people links between Liberia and its diaspora.

The sense of urgency and resolve in the Liberian government's response could only suggest that the work starts immediately, and the President himself is in the driver's seat.