Zimbabwe: Chivayo's U.S.$400 Million Medical Bid - Government Sees No Wrong

The government appears to be giving the nod to controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo's bid to supply over US$400 million worth of medical drugs and cancer treatment equipment.

The Information Ministry Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana, has seemingly confirmed that Chivayo's firm, TTM Global Medical Exports (Pvt), submitted an official proposal to supply cancer treatment equipment and medical consumables.

TTM Global Medical Exports (Pvt), a South African-based firm, lists Chivayo as a director and was registered in November 2024. Its registered address - a hotel in Sandton, Gauteng province - has raised eyebrows and fuelled questions about the company's credibility.

There is speculation surrounding the potential contract between the Zimbabwean government and TTM Global Medical Exports. Critics allege the deal, if awarded, would represent another instance of corruption linked to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The uproar follows Mnangagwa's recent "familiarisation tour" of public hospitals, including Sally Mugabe and Parirenyatwa. Shortly after these visits, a purported contract between the government, and TTM Global Medical Exports, leaked online, sparking public fury. The leaked document indicated that the government would pay US$110 million annually for four years.

Mangwana, however, insists the document is an unsigned draft proposal.

"So, the fuss is about an unsigned draft document, which for all intents and purposes is a proposal? Doesn't the country have a Cabinet to make decisions on all our behalf? And linking this March document to HE's unannounced hospital visits is to have an overactive imagination," Mangwana wrote on X on Tuesday.

Chivayo himself has dismissed the contract as a "fake" and accused opposition figures of focusing on irrelevant issues. He stated he was currently on holiday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For a whole group of opposition outfits to team up and make noise about an unsigned FAKE document is an embarrassing desperation for political relevance...Please put some respect to my name," Chavayo wrote on X on Wednesday. "You are too DESPERATE for content and have nothing else to do than circulating such UNFOUNDED and NONSENSICAL misinformation," he added.

Chivayo's recent lavish spending spree, including the gifting of luxury vehicles to Zanu PF supporters, social media influencers, and artists, has further fuelled public suspicion. Questions remain unanswered regarding the source of his wealth, with the government's apparent reluctance to investigate only strengthening the perception that Chivayo is Mnangagwa's protégé, using his wealth on the President's behalf.

Conflicting opinions reportedly exist within the highest echelons of power. While Mnangagwa allegedly views Chivayo as a "philanthropist", Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is said to consider him a "crooked businessman."