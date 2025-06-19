Zimbabwe: No Wonder the President Did Not Tour Hospitals With You - Opposition MP Taunts Health Minister, Chucked Out of National Assembly

Samuel Ramos/Unsplash
A medical oxygen tank (file photo).
19 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Charlton Hwende was on Wednesday removed from the National Assembly for taunting Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora over his exclusion from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's visits to Harare's public referral hospitals.

Manicaland CCC legislator Prosper Mutseyami had brought a policy question on access to health services in public health institutions.

"What steps is the government taking to improve access to affordable health care and ensure the availability of essential medicines in public hospitals and clinics across the country?" Mutseyami asked.

In his response, Mombeshora tried to give a background on the patient treatment processes in the country using the Shona language, despite the question being asked in English.

This did not satisfy Hwende, who said, "On a point of order, the question was asked in English. The Standing Orders are clear that the Hon. Minister should respond in English."

The deputy speaker reminded Hwende that the law said otherwise.

After Mombeshora gave a lengthy explanation, Hwende interjected and told Mombeshora that his response was not adequate, and this was one of the reasons why President Emmerson Mnangagwa left him and his deputy behind when he visited Parirenyatwa and Sally Mugabe Hospitals on Monday.

"Ndosaka makatizwa na President pavakaenda ku Parirenyatwa (That is why the President left you when he visited Parirenyatwa hospital)," shouted Hwende.

Hwende was immediately shown the exit by Gezi.

Hwende tried to resist the order, saying: "Minister havasi kupindura mubvunzo, ngavapindure mubvunzo, ndobudirei? (The minister is not answering the question. Why should l leave this house?)"

Gezi did not tolerate any of Hwende's appeals and the MP was escorted out of the Chamber by the Serjeant-At-Arms, leading to several 'Points of Order' by other opposition members.

"On a point of order Madam Speaker. The Standing Rules and Orders say that before someone is chased out of the House, he must be informed of what his offence is," MP Makumire stated.

On another point of order, CCC MP Gladys. Hlatswayo requested the minister to answer the question raised by Mutseyami.

"We kindly request the minister to answer the question. If he seeks to elaborate further or if he wants us to know what is happening in the health sector, he can come up with a Ministerial Statement. There is a direct question, and he just needs to answer the question."

Another MP, Rungwave, stood up on a point of order and asked the minister to respond to the question instead of giving a historical background.

A distraught Gezi said, "So, have you decided to disrupt the operations of the House with points of order?"

Gezi responded by ordering the MPs to take their seats for house business to continue.

