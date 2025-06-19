Zimbabwe: Don't Your Stomachs Get Full? - Chamisa Berates Chivayo's Cancer Machines Tender

18 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

FORMER opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has criticised the government for awarding a tender to ZANU PF member and businessman Wicknell Chivayo for the procurement of cancer machines, a move widely viewed as a conduit for corruption.

A South African company, TTM Global Medical Exports, owned by Chivayo, was awarded the tender to procure cancer equipment and stands to receive US$437 million.

The decision has sparked widespread criticism of the government, coming shortly after President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited public referral hospitals on Monday to assess the state of healthcare institutions.

Chamisa stated that corruption had become deeply entrenched in the government.

"Thieves in governments elsewhere steal from their countries, but thieves in our yard actually steal the whole country. What a shame! We can't allow you to steal the future," said Chamisa.

Chivayo is no stranger to corruption allegations.

Last year, he was embroiled in controversy after reports revealed that he fronted a company awarded a US$100 million tender by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to supply materials for the 2023 general elections.

In April, Chivayo was flagged by South African authorities over suspicious money movements in company accounts linked to the businessman.

However, the tenderpreneur has denied the allegations, accusing the opposition of a political witch hunt.

Posting on social media under the pseudonym Jamwanda, Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications George Charamba dismissed the allegations as "folly".

"This is plain folly!!! How is procurement for a ministry or whole government done from the Office of the President and Cabinet?" said Charamba.

