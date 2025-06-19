Namibia: Nigerian Billionaire Aliko Dangote Visits Namibia

19 June 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Nigeria businessman Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group will be paying president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah a courtesy visit on 19 June.

Dangote Industries Limited has an extensive footprint in Africa, including the cement and oil refining industries.

The Presidency confirmed the visit in an announcement on Wednesday.

Dangote's visit comes after the president earlier this year announced that the oil and gas sector would now resort under the Office of the President.

His net worth is estimated to be around US$28.1 billion as of March.

