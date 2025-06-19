Ghana: Fire Guts KBTH Reference Lab

Fire swept through the National Public Health and Reference Laboratory of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Tuesday night, destroying properties running into thousands of cedis.

The most affected areas include; the accounts office, administration, stores, and archives departments.

No casualty was recorded in the inferno that started at 11: 45 p.m.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived shortly after fire.

When The Ghanaian Times visited the scene at 10 a.m yesterday, it observed that personnel from the GNFS were still at the site trying to put out the fire completely.

It also observed that the laboratory building was completely burnt into ashes with smoke coming out of it.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Danielle Ntow Mawusi Sarpong, in an interview said that his outfit received a distressed call on Tuesday at 11:50 p.m., informing them about the inferno at the hospital.

She said that following the distress call received, the GNFS moved in swiftly to the scene to contain the fire and ensure that it did not spread to other nearby facilities such as the Allied Science Building, Diabetic Centre, and stores annex.

Mr Sarpong also stated that the GNFS, however, realised that there were sparks of fire that were still coming out from the burnt laboratory, and therefore, decided to return to the scene to ensure that it was put out completely.

For his part, Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, said that the leadership of the GHS was working closely with the GNFS to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak.

According to him, it was too early to be speculating on the cause of the fire, adding that, "the most important thing to do right now by Fire Service Personnel is to get this situation under control and then we will revert."

He also indicated that plans were underway to ensure the relocation of the workers at the laboratory to a different location to continue their work while the GHS waited for a comprehensive report of the incident from the GNFS.

Meanwhile, the GNFS in press statement issued and copied The Ghanaian Times yesterday, revealed that it received a distress call at 11: 50 p.m., on Tuesday night, reporting a fire at the Medical Laboratory Buildings of the Korle-Bu Medical School.