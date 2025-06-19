Ghana: Unilever Ghana Posts Gh¢ 58 Million in 2024 Despite Economic Challenges - MD

Unilever Ghana PLC, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, posted a profit of GH¢ 58 million in 2024.

The company also maintained a strong cash position of GH¢ 97 million.

The Managing Director of Unilever Ghana PLC, Mr Christopher Wulff-Caesar, who stated this last Friday, during the company's turn at the "Facts Behind the Figures" series of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) said the company performed creditably amidst a dynamic economic landscape.

"Our performance in 2024 reflects not only the strength of our trusted brands but also the agility of our business model," he said.

He said Unilever Ghana PLC reported a revenue of GH¢ 930.8 million in 2024, compared with 2023 GH¢ 908.6 million," Mr Wulff-Caesar, stated.

He said Unilever Ghana continued to lead in the Oral Care and Personal Care categories.

"The company has remained focused on innovation, operational efficiency, and building the equity of its heritage brands such as Pepsodent, Geisha, and Vaseline," he said.

Mr Wulff-Caesar stated that in 2024, the company further expanded its product portfolio, with the launch of Omo Autos and the reintroduction of Omo Handwash, which had significantly strengthened the company's Home Care segment.

In alignment with Unilever's Growth Action Plan (GAP), the Managing Director emphasised several impactful sustainability initiatives, particularly in support of plastics and livelihoods.

He said through the Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises the company had championed the development of a viable plastic economy.

The Managing Director said the company initiated a plastics education programme at its site and in various basic schools in collaboration with key players in the plastics industry.

The Managing Director indicated that Unilever Ghana PLC also partnered with the British Government and Ernst & Young to support two Ghanaian enterprises in the plastic and agriculture sectors with funding of one hundred thousand pounds (£100,000) each.

"Through our hygiene education programmes, Pepsodent teaches over one million Ghanaians annually the proper way of brushing their teeth day and night through the twice-brushing campaign in basic schools and communities across the country, alongside product donations aimed at enhancing the health and hygiene status of the beneficiaries," he said

Mr Wulff-Caesar reiterated the company's purpose of "Brightening Everyday Life for All," asserting: "We remain committed to driving consistent, competitive, profitable, and responsible growth through innovation, sustainability, and our people."