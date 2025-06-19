Ghana: 42-Man Goldstars Squad Receives Historic Bonus Payout From Betpawa

History was made in Bibiani on Saturday as newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions, Bibiani Goldstars, were presented with a trophy and unprecedented financial reward that captured the spirit of teamwork and collective effort.

In a ground-breaking move by betPawa, all 42 registered players of Goldstars received the renowned Locker Room Bonus; a direct mobile money payout that typically goes only to players in the match day squad. The gesture, announced during the club's coronation match against Medeama SC, marked the first time in the initiative's history that the entire team was honoured, regardless of who featured in the final game.

The match ended 0-0 but the celebrations began long before the final whistle, as fans filled the stands of the Bibiani Park to witness their team crowned league champions after an extraordinary campaign.

"This is a powerful symbol of recognition," said Nii Armah Ashong-Katai, Regional Manager - CSR & Sports Development -West & Southern Africa at betPawa. "Every player in a squad plays a role in a season-long campaign. By rewarding all 42, we are honouring the idea that champions are not just made on match day, but every single day in training, preparation, and sacrifice."

"We're proud to have played a part in Bibiani Goldstars' incredible journey this season through our Locker Room Bonus initiative. Speaking with the players and technical team, many of them shared how the consistent bonuses motivated them to push harder and stay focused. To hear that it contributed to them becoming champions, that's exactly the kind of impact we set out to make," he added.

The Locker Room Bonus initiative has become a staple of betPawa's partnership with the Ghana Premier League, providing players with instant financial rewards after each match. But Saturday's payout elevated the programme into a statement of solidarity and fairness in African football.

The coronation also marked a continued dominance of the Western Region in Ghanaian football, as Bibiani Goldstars followed Medeama SC and Samartex in claiming top honours in recent seasons.