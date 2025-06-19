Ghana: Police Arrest Five Suspects for Robbery At Dompom in Western Region

The Western Central Regional Police Command has arrested five suspects for armed robbery at a mining site at Dompim in the Western Region.

Preliminary investigations established that five armed men attacked the mining site, robbing workers of gold concentrate amidst gunfire.

One of the suspects, Akwasi Abban, was arrested at the scene by workers at the site while the others escaped.

Suspect Akwasi Abban admitted to the robbery and mentioned the site foreman, Ebenezer Soore, as the person who provided information to the robbery syndicate.

Suspect Soore was subsequently arrested.

Three of the accomplices, Elijah Arthur alias Possible, Elisha Arthur alias Skonzy, and David Agyarko alias Big Man, were later arrested on June 2, 2025.

All the suspects have since been put before court and remanded into prison custody.