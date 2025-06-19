Liberia: LLA Suspends Two Maryland County Officials Over Misconduct

The Liberia Land Authority (LLA) has suspended two key staff members from its Maryland County Land Office over serious administrative violations, according to official letters in possession of the Frontpage Africa Newspaper, dated June 16, 2025.

Mr. Robert H. Moore, who served as the County Land Administrator, has been suspended with immediate effect and without pay. The decision comes after a joint meeting involving the LLA Board of Commissioners and the Maryland County Land Office, where it was established that Moore had consistently ignored approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and failed to submit required reports over the past several years.

The LLA expressed that Moore's conduct had negatively impacted effective land service delivery in the county and amounted to gross incompetence.

According to the Liberia Land Authority, Moore's suspension is in line with Article 4.2.2a of the Civil Service Standing Orders and will remain in effect pending further investigation.

Similarly, Mr. Jerry Thomas, a Surveyor at the same county office, has been suspended without pay effective July 1, 2025. According to the LLA, Thomas abandoned his post for six months without providing a written excuse--an act that directly violates Section 4.2.2b of the Civil Service Standing Orders.

The suspensions were authorized by Mr. Varney A. Sheriff, Director for Administration/HR at the LLA, and approved by the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Hon. Samuel F. Kpakio.

The Liberia Land Authority says these actions are part of broader efforts to ensure accountability, adherence to protocols, and improved land governance across the country.