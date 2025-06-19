Liberia: 'My Comeback Is a Rebirth' - Jaredo Opens Up About Depression, Lost Album, and His Return to Liberian Music

Monrovia — After more than three years out of the spotlight, Liberian Afro-pop singer and songwriter Christopher Kiyembe, known by his stage name Jaredo, is making a powerful return to the music scene with renewed passion and purpose.

Jaredo, known for his vibrant style and chart-topping songs, had long teased his highly anticipated album "Prince of Africa"--a project he never got to release. Now, the singer is finally ready to speak openly about the setbacks, heartbreak, and healing that led to his absence from music.

A Crash That Silenced the Music

According to Jaredo, a hard drive crash containing over 800 unreleased songs, including the Prince of Africa album and collaborations with international stars like Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Wande Coal, Skiibii, and Skales, triggered a deep period of depression.

"Everything I had worked for was gone in a moment," he said. "I wasn't ready to admit it publicly, so I went silent."

The crash not only erased years of work but also left fans confused--and, in some cases, critical.

"The pressure was overwhelming. People kept tagging me, asking for the album, or the Wizkid collab. It became a weapon used to bully me. I had to disappear," he added.

A Time for Healing and Reinvention

During his hiatus, Jaredo moved to Ghana, where he met Small God--an associate of his longtime inspiration Wizkid--an encounter that rekindled his spirit. He also spent time with Ghanaian stars like Stonebwoy and Kuami Eugene, whose creativity helped him heal and rediscover his passion for music.

"I vanished from social media. Only my inner circle knew where I was. That space helped me rebrand--not just musically, but mentally and emotionally."

As an introvert, Jaredo embraced a structured routine: studio mornings and evenings offline. His label, SOG Records, now manages promotions, allowing him to focus fully on his art.

The Comeback Track: 'Can't Complain'

On April 18, 2025, Jaredo marked his return with "Can't Complain", featuring Lil Moore of SOG Records. The song quickly became a hit on Audiomack, racking up 407,861 plays, 3,346 likes, 61 comments, and 3,297 playlist adds.

"It was the perfect song to tell my story--everything I've been through. The response showed me that my fans never left. That energy fuels me now."

New Project, New Purpose

Jaredo's latest single, "Blessing," goes beyond entertainment--it's a spiritual anthem of survival and resilience.

"This song is for anyone going through storms. It's a reminder that God's blessings carry us--even when haters and doubters think we're done. The fact that I'm still here is a testimony."

He now plans to collaborate with rising Liberian artists, embracing their trending sounds as a way to bridge generations.

"It's not just about features. It's about passing the torch while staying relevant. Liberia's new generation pushes me to level up."

Reflections on a Changing Industry

Jaredo is deeply aware of how much the industry has evolved during his time away.

"Five years ago, DJs held the keys. Today, TikTok, Instagram, and streaming platforms decide who blows. Liberian fans are digital natives now. Content is the new currency."

He urges fellow artists to protect their mental health and avoid announcing incomplete projects.

"Don't put unfinished dreams out there--it invites unnecessary pressure. Work in silence, build your network, sharpen your sound, and prepare for your moment."

What's Next?

Jaredo has set three major goals for himself this year: release the long-awaited Prince of Africa album, push Liberian music onto the global stage and mentor the next generation of Liberian artists

"This comeback isn't just a return. It's a rebirth. The past three years taught me to study trends, rebuild, and come back stronger. I'm ready to claim my place--not just as an artist, but as The Prince of Africa."