Liberia: Citizens United Confirms Participation in Stand July 17 Protest

Monrovia — Citizens United to Demand Accountability has officially declared its participation in the upcoming "Enough Is Enough" protest scheduled for July 17, 2025.

The demonstration, organized by the grassroots advocacy group STAND, is aimed at pressuring the Boakai-Koung administration to address several unresolved national issues, including the alleged disappearance of US$48 million from public funds.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Citizens United accused the government of presiding over widespread corruption, worsening economic hardship, and unchecked police brutality.

The group said its decision to join the protest is driven by a growing need to confront what it described as a system that has failed the Liberian people.

According to the group, the US$48 million in question remains unaccounted for by the Ministry of Finance and the Civil Service Agency (CSA), which it described as being at the center of the controversy.

Citizens United referred to the missing funds as a "financial black hole" and called for a public audit and immediate administrative action against Finance Minister Augustine K. Ngafuan and CSA Director Josiah Joekai.

The group said it intends to use the July 17 protest to demand transparency, accountability, and disciplinary measures for officials implicated in the alleged mismanagement of public resources. It warned that failure to act on the matter would deepen public distrust in the country's institutions.

The protest is expected to begin at the Capitol Building, where organizers plan to present a petition to the National Legislature. The petition will outline demands for a full accounting of the missing funds and broader governance reforms to tackle corruption and protect civil liberties.

Citizens United also expressed concern over what it described as increasing police violence and insecurity across the country. It said the government has failed to uphold basic rights, and that the daily struggles of Liberians--marked by hunger, unemployment, and rising violence--have reached a breaking point.

The group called on citizens from all political and social backgrounds to join the protest, emphasizing the need for unity in demanding a better Liberia. It described the current state of affairs as dire and warned that inaction would only worsen the situation.

Organizers of the July 17 protest have stated that the event will be peaceful and within the confines of the law. They are currently working with legal monitors and civil society groups to ensure order during the demonstration.

As of Wednesday, security agencies had not issued an official statement regarding preparations for the protest. However, observers say the event will serve as a significant test of the administration's tolerance for civic activism and its commitment to transparency and reform.