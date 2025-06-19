Liberia: Police Arrest Individuals for Vandalism and Blockade of Yekepa - - Buchanan Railway

Police authorities in Grand Bassa County have arrested several individuals who recently obstructed the railway operated by ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), a key infrastructure used for transporting iron ore from the company's mining operations to the Port of Buchanan.

The blockades vandalism occurred between June 10 to 12, 2025, when the individuals, reportedly former workers of a contractor company (WBHO) halted train operations by placing debris and other obstructions, lighting fires and removing some steel sleepers on the tracks between Kilometer Six and Ten. The protesters claim to have unresolved issues with WBHO, a company independent of ArcelorMittal Liberia.

Those arrested are Andrew Jokpo, age 22, Sampson B. Pokiay (43), Cyrus Bloue (32), J. Prince Quito (27), Stanley Ben (19), Samuel Barchue (19). They are undergoing Police investigation, pending charges and prosecution.

In response to the disruption, ArcelorMittal Liberiacondemned the action, emphasizing the risks to rail safety, the potential adverse impact on revenue generation and the broader economic implications for Liberia.

This latest situation adds to a growing trend of illegal actions against ArcelorMittal and its operations by individuals who continue to resort to violence and vandalism when they have grievances.

The Yekepa to Buchanan railway is a critical piece of infrastructure of Liberia, with significant importance to the national economy, particularly in terms of mining, trade, and regional development. The railway primarily serves the transport of iron ore from the mines in Yekepa to the port of Buchanan, making it essential to the country's top export commodity. Any disruption in railway operations directly affects ore shipment volumes and state revenue.