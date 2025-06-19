Gambia: Garnbia Extends Condolences to Lndia On Tragic Plane Crash

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, under the leadership of His Excellency Dr. Mamadou Tangara, extends its deepest condolences to the Government and the people of the Republic of India following the recent tragic plane crash that resulted in the loss of many lives.

On behalf of the Government and the people of The Gambia, the Ministry expresses profound sympathy to the bereaved families and all those affected by this devastating incident. The Gambian people stand in full solidarity with India during this time of national mourning.

The Ministry acknowledges the immense grief and pain experienced by families and communities across India as a result of the tragedy. It offers prayers for comfort, strength, and healing to all who have been impacted.

This incident serves as a solemn reminder of the fragility of life and the shared bonds of humanity that unite nations. The Gambia remains committed to its longstanding friendship and cooperation with the Republic of India and joins the country in mourning these irreplaceable losses.

The Point Newspaper 13/06/2025

FJC presents credential to Mozambican presidency