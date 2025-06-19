Gambia: Barrow Moves to Revitalise Public Service for Transparent & Resilient Gambia

His Excellency President Adama Barrow while launching the Public Administration Modernisation Project (PAMP), described the project as a transformative initiative aimed at revitalising public service delivery, fostering transparency, and building national resilience for a sustainable future.

"The project marks a pivotal moment in our nation's journey towards a transparent and citizen-focused public service. In this context, the PAMP represents a crucial cornerstone for achieving our national objectives of consolidating democratic governance, accelerating green economic and social transformation, and building resilience against future shocks," he said.

According to Barrow, The Gambia's public service has faced challenges that have occasionally hindered its ability to deliver services effectively and equitably. "We now consider it imperative to modernise our service delivery systems, develop sufficient capacity, and entrench a culture of accountability and transparency across all levels of government."

"This approach is not, therefore, a mere administrative ploy. It is based on a strong conviction to empower Gambian citizens, ensure that their voices are heard, and that the services they rightfully deserve are delivered with efficiency and integrity."

He disclosed that the project focuses on three key inter-connected results areas that are vital for enhancing service delivery. He said the first is about attaining Enhanced Domestic Resource Mobilisation and Financial Reporting.

This pillar, he explained, aims to strengthen the country's tax administration and policy through the implementation of an Integrated Tax Administration System and an enhanced management of tax expenditures.

"Another pillar seeks to realise Enhanced Human Resource Management aligned with our Civil Service Reform agenda. The genesis is obvious: a modern and efficient public service requires a well-managed skilled workforce."

"Recognising that education is a fundamental right and a cornerstone of our nation's future, the third pillar puts emphasis on Enhanced Citizen Engagement in Education. It seeks to foster greater transparency and accountability within the education sector. Improved access to information and well established mechanisms for a two-way communication channel between service providers and citizens are key features of this pillar."