Gambia: Cleric Commends Barrow for Strengthening Islamic Ties, Interfaith Peace

Imam Yahya Camara, religious cleric and second adviser to the President Sheikh Maminu Jaiteh of the Rawdatul Majalis, has commended President Adama Barrow and his government in strengthening the Islamic faith and interfaith peace, which has gone a long way in promoting national harmony in The Gambia.

"I am commending him for how he has aligned himself with and strengthened the religion of Islam in the country. The Supreme Islamic Council exists, Rawdatul Majalis exists, Ahmadiyya Movement exists and the Christian Council exists, but there is a cordial relationship between them over the years. That is the reason why I could not sit without commending the President on the manner in which he steers the affairs."

Imam Yahya Camara hailed President Sheikh Maminu Jaiteh of the Rawdatul Majalis, his vice president, the secretary general, treasurer and the rest, recognising their efforts in ensuring a harmonious Eid Al Adha in the country.

"I am sending gratitude to President Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousman Sonko in the way Senegal harmonious collaborated with the Rawdatul Majalis under the leadership of Ba Hydara Ba Jabbi, the president of the Rawdatul Majalis of Senegal. I thank them for creating the enabling environment for the president and his people. I am extending thanks to the Rawdatul Majalis there, the people of Senegal and the government under the leadership of Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

He equally extended greetings and gratitude to the Guinea-Bissau's Rawdatul Majalis under the dynamic leadership of Sankung Ba Jawara for its robust stance over the Ramadan.

"With the President of the Rawdatul Majalis of Senegal, they did a good communication in relation to the sighting of the moon. They have been working closely, harmoniously and cordially further Islamic causes in Guinea-Bissau, Senegal and The Gambia, in collaboration with the Gambian Rawdatul Majalis. This has filled me with much elation and gratitude, which is the rationale behind these remarks," he said.

He added: "All the three countries have worked together, sighted the moon together and held Ramadan together. Differences with regard to the day of the Eid could not be averted. That has been happening for a long time, but that does not bring about differences among the Muslims; it does not signify that. Even the Arab countries, sometimes they do not observe it together. That is nothing, and does not diminish anything. He thus expressed elation over the harmony and also thanked their 250 diaspora representatives.

Meanwhile, Imam Camara took the opportunity to appeal for support in constructing their school. "The Rawdatul Majalis is having a landed property in Tanji. Someone gave them a land that is 100 by 80 for the construction of a school. The school they have in Farato is small and congested, and therefore unable to accommodate the children there. We are extending our hands to all government authorities and all the philanthropists in the country.

"I am sending thanks and gratitude to President Adama Barrow; the Supreme Islamic Council under the leadership of Esse Foday Darboe; Imam Cherno Alieu Mass Kah, especially for the iftar of the 29th day of the Ramadan and then the Gamou where all they invited Ba Maminu Jaiteh's majalis, and his committee; the Banjul Muslim Elders led by Bai Saine.

