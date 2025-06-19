Gambia: UN Invites Foreign Minister Tangara to Share Peacebuilding Success At High-Level Session

18 June 2025
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia's Foreign Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara has been invited to deliver a keynote briefing at a high-level session of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC), in recognition of the country's transition and its strides in sustaining peace over the past years.

The event, titled 'Lessons Learned from Peacebuilding Success Stories', is scheduled for 19 June at the United Nations headquarters in New York. It forms part of the PBC's 20th anniversary commemorations and coincides with a broader review of UN peacebuilding architecture and operations.

In her official invitation, PBC Chair and German UN Ambassador Antje Leendertse described The Gambia's experience as "invaluable" and said the international community stood to gain from the West African nation's nationally-owned peacebuilding processes. "Countries that have navigated the challenging path from conflict to peace are able to offer crucial insights," she wrote, adding that Tangara's participation would underscore The Gambia's enduring commitment to sustaining peace.

The upcoming session aims to draw on such success stories to inform future UN peacebuilding strategies, especially amid global insecurity and challenges to democratic governance. Member states will deliberate on best practices, remaining gaps, and reforms needed to enhance the UN's capacity to support countries emerging from conflict.

Foreign Minister Tangara, a veteran diplomat who played a key role during The Gambia's transition, is expected to highlight his country's lessons in institutional reform, transitional justice, and citizen engagement. His address will likely touch on The Gambia's cooperation with international partners and the limits of external support in fragile contexts.

The UN Peacebuilding Commission, established in 2005, serves as an intergovernmental advisory body to support peace efforts in conflict-affected countries.

Minister Sillah impressed with progress on CRR north road projects

Residents share impact of 'Hakalang Road' in facilitating trade, access

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.