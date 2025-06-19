The Minister for Public Service (MoPS) has said that the launch of the Public Administration Modernization for Citizen Centric Service Delivery Program (PAMP) project marks a critical step in the ongoing efforts to building a more capable, efficient, and citizen-focused public service.

Baboucarr Bouy made these remarks recently at the end of the technical discussion among PAMP technical counterparts held at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Center in Bijilo. The move comes shortly after President Barrow launched the project.

Minister Bouy expressed appreciation to Mr. Yousif Mubarak ElFadil, Task Team Technical lead, WB and Fatou Mbacke Dieng FM

World Bank based in Dakar, Senegal for the support they rendered during the development of the Project Appraisal Document (PAD).

"This PAMP project is not just about upgrading systems or adopting new technologies. It is about rethinking how we serve, how we lead, and how we deliver on the promises we make to the people. It is about transforming public administration into a driver of national development, social trust, and institutional excellence," said Minister Bouy.

PMAP, he said, will lay the foundation for a modern public sector, one that listens, responds, and evolves with the needs of its citizens, adding that, no transformation happens in isolation.

He said journey for the PAMP project will demand continued closer collaboration between Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and most importantly, with the citizens they serve.

Welcoming the gathering, Pateh Jah, Permanent Secretary (PS) at the Minister of Public Service, said PAMP project is geared towards enhancing domestic resource mobilisation and financial reporting, enhancing Human Resource Management and promoting citizen engagement in the education sector.

The launch of PAMP project, he added, was not just the beginning of a project, but the dawn of a new chapter in how they engage citizens, build trust in government institutions and embrace innovation in public administration.

According to him, World Bank is instrumental in supporting the transformation of the Gambia's public service, saying it is the only institution partnering with Government on the implementation of the PAMP project.

Shortly before the official launch of the project by the President, a minute of silence was observed on behalf of the Implementing Entities to the late Mr. Micheal Jelenic, 'a dedicated and highly valued World Bank staff, who was the Task Team Leader of the GFMD project who passed away some weeks ago.

The late Michael Jelenic's contributions during the preparatory phase of the PAMP project was not only instrumental but also deeply inspiring.

By: Lamin B. Darboe

Communication Officer, MoPS

