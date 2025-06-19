Gambia: GDC Calls for Respect for All Citizens Amid Law to Protect Few

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has underlined the need for respect and dignity for all citizens in The Gambia as the Party makes reference to the recent Criminal Offence Act 2025 in which insulting the president and few other senior government officials is considered a crime.

Having recognised efforts to protect public officials from verbal insults in the Criminal Offence Act 2025, the Party in a press release below still believes that this respect must be a fundamental principle extended to every individual, regardless of their social or political status.

"The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) emphasises the importance of respect and dignity for all citizens in The Gambia, especially in light of the recent Criminal Offence Act 2025.

While welcoming efforts to protect public officials from verbal insults, the party underscores that respect must be a fundamental principle extended to every individual, regardless of their social or political status. "Insults, in any form, are harmful to our social fabric, as it breeds hostility and division, and undermines the values of mutual respect and understanding that are essential for national progress.

The GDC urges that laws aimed at protecting individuals from abuse be applied fairly and equitably, emphasizing that no citizen should be considered above the principles of dignity and respect whether a leader or a common citizen has the right to be treated with civility and honor.

While acknowledging the importance of safeguarding our leaders in their official duties, the party calls for a collective commitment to fostering a culture of respect across all levels of society. Our strength as a nation lies in our unity, patience and the mutual respect we show to one another.

The GDC further emphasizes that insults do not contribute to nation-building or development; instead, they hinder progress and diminish our moral standing. The focus should be on promoting peaceful dialogue and understanding.

In conclusion, the GDC urges all Gambians to uphold the values of respect and civility, working together to create a society where disagreements are managed peacefully and insults have no place in our interactions."

