Gambia: Bensouda Lays D4m Fish Market Foundation Stone

Talib Ahmed Bensouda, the mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the women's fish market at Serrekunda market worth D4.4 million.

Giving his statement, Mayor Talib said the facility will serve more than 132 women. "The purpose of the facility is to improve women's sales in the market in a clean and conducive environment. As we know, the place is already facing many problems including the constant flooding of the suckaway and unhygienic situation. Therefore, this landmark project has been made possible to ease these challenges and it is headed by the KMC market standing committee," he stated.

He outlined that "the activity marks a significant step towards empowering women in the community and enhancing local livelihoods through sustainable fish market operations."

"The women's fish market shed aims to provide a safe and organised space for female fish vendors, promoting entrepreneurship and improving access to markets for their products," he said.

He called for the patience and understanding of market vendors during the course of the project.

Mr Mattar Jobe, technical director, M20 project contractor, expressed delight over the design of the facility, while extending thanks to the planning team for a good design.

"Each shed will have a tap and a draining system for easy passage of water. The structure will also be a real force concrete and the roof will be a timber with metal corrugate. They have invested in quality materials and this is why we're excited to take up the project," he explained.

He called for the collaboration of the vendors during the construction.

Mariama Taal, a fish vendor expressed excitement over the project, highlighting the challenges they currently face.

"The current situation of the place is unbearable, we have been looking forward to a renovation. However, they will be having a brand new shed. I look forward to the completion soonest for easy sales in a hygienic environment."

GDC calls for respect for all citizens amid law to protect few

Barrow unveils ambitious road projects in new era of connectivity