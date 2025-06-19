Gambia: Kabada Residents Grateful to Govt for World-Class Road Project

Residents of Kabada on the South Bank road in Kiang have spoken highly of the ongoing road infrastructure project in the region and the positive impact it would have in promoting local businesses and access, once competed.

The locals made these remarks recently during a visit to the area by the minister for Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah as part of his ongoing inspection tour of road projects across the country.

On visit to the Kabada region now as road work progresses, one thing easily noticeable on the face of the locals is that of excitement, nervousness among both young and old, as they keenly look forward to the final completion of this ambitious road project.

For many, it is a dream come true as they never thought they would ever benefit from such a world class road, electricity and water.

Meanwhile, this landmark road, which connects more than 20 communities in the Kabada region, is believed be a game changer in the current government's resolve to create access and promote trade in rural communities. It is part of government's broader ambitious drive to ensure that development is delivered to the doorstep of all.

At Wellingara village, women accorded the minister and delegation to a befitting welcome, marked by fanfare and singing, a show of appreciation and assurance that development has come at last.

Mai John, a women's leader in the area, recounted the many challenges she and other women in the area encounter especially during the rainy season.

She lamented that accessing facilities like health and schools has been a nightmare for many in the area, noting that this has negatively impacted the health and wellbeing of many in the area.

With the ongoing development taking shape in the area, she thanked The Gambian leader for his visionary leadership, renewing her strong support for him.

Elsewhere in Madina Anglaise, residents expressed similar sentiments. They heaped praises on the Gambian leader for the great transformation in the area, acknowledging that the road project has not only made access easier, but also enhanced commerce in the area.

Alagie Ceesay, a representative of the alkalo of Medina Kaiaf, recalled that since the establishment of the community in 1975, residents of the area have longed yearn for good road but to no avail.

He revealed that two presidents have come and gone and couldn't provide good road for the community, adding that the current president saw the need and was able to provide them with road.

In view of that fact, he said, they will do all it takes to support and show appreciation for his foresight and commitment.

He prayed that God continues to guide, protect and shower his Infinite blessing on him to steer the affairs of the country to another height.

At Madina Kaiaf, Ebrima Sillah, minister for Transport, Works and Infrastructure, expressed delight with the progress of work, saying the works here are "extremely, very important for several reasons."

"One, this is the first time in the history of The Gambia since independence that we are doing proper roads in the entire Kabadas. And for the first time, also, they are seeing tarred roads. And each of these roads is coming with Solar Street Lights. So it is going to be a modern road, just like any other road in the urban areas. The importance of these roads cannot be over emphasised. You know that this is a hugely important farming community, but they have been completely cut off over the past decades because of lack of proper roads."

It is in view of that fact that the current government saw the need to build the people in the area a new First-Class road just like the modern roads in the other parts of the country.

"And we are very hopeful that the contractor will finish way, way, way, way above time, so that, you know, we can gain time and then deliver this road to the people."

Minister Sillah assured the residents of Medina Kaiaf that the intention of the government is to bring them first class infrastructure that will be to their advantage for future generations, adding that the road is meant for them.

Mass Faye, Resident Engineer, GAMECS, commended the MOTWI and NRA for their support and for giving them opportunity to be part of the road construction projects.

He informed that all the road works are on base level, meaning that it is at the final layer, to prepare it to put the black tar on it.

"Apart from that it is only the culverts and drainage structures that they need to put on. I want to thank the Ministry, NRA and the president for launching these noble initiatives and for giving them the opportunity to implement it."

Li Wen Feng, Representative of the Long Jin Road and Bridge Company, a Chinese firm in The Gambia, said it is a great honour to undertake the Lot 3 project and further thanked the government and the consultant for their efforts and contribution towards the success of the project.

About Lot 3

The Lot 3 Kiang Kabada Road Project in LRR

The 102km project is contracted to Long Jin Construction (a Chinese company), and GAMECS, a Gambian company, is the Consultant. This project constitutes part of the Kabada Loop transport link to the Trans-Gambia Highway and it is fully funded by the Government of The Gambia.

The project comprises the construction of twelve (12) roads approximately 102 km in total length.

