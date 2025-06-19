Gambia: Global Entrepreneurship Congress 2025 Ends On High Note

The 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC 2025) by Global Entrepreneurship Network (GenGlobal) recently ended on a high note held in Indianapolis from June 1-5.

The global showpiece was attended by 200 countries with over 10 million members. However, The GEC convened over 2,500 delegates from nearly 200 countries, including entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and ecosystem builders, to foster collaboration and share strategies for entrepreneurial growth.

Abdoulie M. Touray, who is The Gambia's representative within the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), shared some insights and lessons and best practices for the Gambia's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem.

Key Takeaways from GEC 2025

Digital Infrastructure and Ecosystem Portals

Indiana showcased its digital platform, ConnectIND, designed to support entrepreneurs through multilingual resources and streamlined access to services.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)

The congress emphasized the importance of PPPs in fostering innovation, with discussions on how collaborative efforts between government entities and private sectors can drive entrepreneurial success.

Inclusive Entrepreneurship

Sessions highlighted the need to support underrepresented groups in entrepreneurship, including women, youth, and rural populations, through targeted programs and policies.

Policy Innovation

The Startup Nations Ministerial provided a platform for policymakers to exchange ideas on creating conducive environments for startups, focusing on regulatory reforms and incentive structures.

Data-Driven Decision Making

The use of data analytics to inform policy and measure the impact of entrepreneurial programs was a recurring theme, underscoring the value of evidence-based approaches.

Recommendations for The Gambia

Develop a National Entrepreneurial Portal

Create a centralized digital platform, similar to ConnectIND, offering resources, mentorship opportunities, and access to funding for entrepreneurs across The Gambia.

Foster Public-Private Partnerships

Encourage collaborations between government agencies and private sector stakeholders to co-develop programs that support startup growth and innovation.

Implement Inclusive Policies

Design and implement policies that specifically address the barriers faced by women, youth, and rural entrepreneurs, ensuring equitable access to resources and opportunities.

Establish a Startup Policy Forum

Convene regular forums for policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors to discuss and shape policies that facilitate a thriving startup ecosystem.

Leverage Data for Policy Development

Invest in data collection and analysis to monitor the effectiveness of entrepreneurial initiatives and inform future policy decisions.

By adopting these strategies, The Gambia can enhance its entrepreneurial ecosystem, drawing inspiration from global best practices shared at GEC 2025.

Building on insights gained at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) 2025 in Indianapolis, this proposal outlines a strategic roadmap for The Gambia to strengthen its entrepreneurial ecosystem. The focus is on building digital infrastructure, fostering public-private partnerships, promoting inclusive entrepreneurship, innovating policy frameworks, and using data to guide decision-making.

Implementing these initiatives will position The Gambia as a competitive hub for entrepreneurship and job creation in West Africa.

Strategic Objectives

Develop a National Entrepreneurship Portal

Strengthen Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for Entrepreneurship; Promote Inclusive; Entrepreneurship for Women, Youth, and Rural Populations; Institutionalize a Startup Policy Forum

Implement Data-Driven Policy Development

Strategic Initiative; National Entrepreneurship Portal

Develop a centralised digital platform with entrepreneur profiles, resources, business registration support, funding opportunities, and mentoring programs. - Ensure multilingual capabilities.

Foster Public-Private Partnerships

Launch an Entrepreneurship PPP Taskforce. - Identify priority areas for collaboration (e.g., SME financing, incubation hubs, innovation grants).

Promote Inclusive Entrepreneurship

Introduce targeted entrepreneurship funds and programs for women and youth. - Expand rural entrepreneurship hubs. - Partner with women groups and youth organisations.

Startup Policy Forum

- Establish a bi-annual forum convening policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors. - Focus discussions on regulatory bottlenecks, startup incentives, tax reforms. - Publish an annual Startup Ecosystem Report.

Data-Driven Policy Development

- Build a National Entrepreneurship Database. - Implement regular impact assessments and program evaluations. - Train staff on data analysis for policy formulation

Increased Startup Formation: By streamlining services and access to support.

Greater Access to Finance: Through PPPs and targeted entrepreneurship funds.

Improved Inclusivity: Higher participation of women, youth, and rural entrepreneurs.

Policy Efficiency: Evidence-based policymaking and reduced regulatory hurdles.

National Branding: Positioning The Gambia as a destination for entrepreneurship and innovation in West Africa.

By implementing these recommendations from GEC 2025, The Gambia can strengthen its entrepreneurial ecosystem, drive job creation, enhance innovation, and contribute to national economic growth. This action plan is designed to be both ambitious and practical, drawing on best practices from successful ecosystems globally.