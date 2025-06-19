Gambia: Bakary Ceesay Appointed GFF Goodwill Ambassador

19 June 2025
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has appointed Bakary Ceesay, a Gambian resident in Tampa Bay, United States as a Goodwill Ambassador in the US and in the CONCACAF Region. Ceesay's appointment is motivated by his tremendous contributions to the development of football in the Gambia and beyond, coupled with his academic and professional achievements in the game.

Mr Ceesay, amongst his roles, as a Goodwill Ambassador for the GFF, will serve as a link between other institutions, organisations, communities and individuals for the establishment of partnerships and cooperation for the development of football in the Gambia. He will also assist the GFF and the Technical Department in the scouting and identification of footballers of Gambian decent living within his area of jurisdiction who are eligible and have the potential to play for the various categories of the National football teams.

Furthermore, Ceesay is tasked to initiate or facilitate the establishment of links with any individual or entity for the organization of international friendly matches or training camps in the USA, the CONCACAF region, the Gambia or any part of the world.

