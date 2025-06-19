Gambia: GPA Miss Chance to Extend Lead in 2nd Division League

The Gambia Ports Authority have missed the chance to extend their lead in the 2024\2025 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Ferry Boys lost to Colley Stars FC 1-0 in their week-29 tie played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum on Tuesday.

The Gambia Ports Authority are six points ahead of second-place Medina United with 59 points before locking horns with Colley Stars FC, who are scuffling for a spot in the First Division League promotion play-offs.

Colley Stars FC bagged the maximum points after notching one goal during the match without The Gambia Ports Authority reacting.

Coach Abdou Njie and his Colley Stars charges now grabbed 44 points after 29 league outings.

The Gambia Ports Authority still lead the country's Second Tier with 59 points in 29 league matches.

The Ferry Boys will contend to win their next league fixture to maintain their hopes of lifting the 2024\2025 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League trophy.