Gambia: GFA Offers to Develop MOU for United Coalition in 2026

In a sharp message on behalf of The Gambia For All (GFA), Sheikh Sadibu Jadama, the Diaspora Representative who currently lives in Sweden, said GFA is prepared to step up to develop a realistic MoU with the unflinching endorsement and support by all opposition parties for a possible coalition in the buildup to the 2026 Presidential Election.

He warned that mistakes made by the 2016 Coalition must not be repeated, saying they should be a learning point for the opposition.

"There is an urgency to close ranks; united on the banner of halting the gross incompetence of the government by its failure to halt rampant corruption," he said, while speaking to The Point.

Mr. Jadama described The Gambia's political situation as fluid, characterised by "unscrupulous incompetence, uncontrolled corruption" at the detriment of the masses.

"The ruling Party/the government has miserably failed to live up to expectations since the ouster of the dictatorship in 2016," he pointed out, citing that the GFA leadership is in a better position to deliberate on pivotal matters and give a lasting solution to the current challenges.

"The GFA has an economic blueprint required to salvage The Gambia in order to usher in sustainable socio-economic development and material advancement of the people and make poverty and hunger a history," he concluded.

