West Africa: Deadline Extended - Consultant Needed to Develop Journalist Safety Policy in Guinea-Bissau

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), in partnership with Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF) and Fondation Hirondelle (FH), has extended the deadline for applications for consultancy services to develop a model safety policy for journalists in Guinea-Bissau.

The assignment is part of an ongoing 18-month EU-funded project titled: "Promote and Protect Democracy by Safeguarding Freedom of Opinion and Expression and Combating Mis/Disinformation in Guinea-Bissau."

Qualified and experienced consultants are invited to submit an expression of interest, CV, and other required documents in line with the Terms of Reference.

Interested applicants may access the full Terms of Reference here.

Applications should be sent to applications[at]mfwa.org and copied to daniel[at]mfwa.org.

Applications will now be accepted until Friday, July 11, 2025. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.