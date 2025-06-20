West Africa: Deadline Extended - Consultant Needed to Develop Journalist Safety Policy in Guinea-Bissau

19 June 2025
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), in partnership with Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF) and Fondation Hirondelle (FH), has extended the deadline for applications for consultancy services to develop a model safety policy for journalists in Guinea-Bissau.

The assignment is part of an ongoing 18-month EU-funded project titled: "Promote and Protect Democracy by Safeguarding Freedom of Opinion and Expression and Combating Mis/Disinformation in Guinea-Bissau."

Qualified and experienced consultants are invited to submit an expression of interest, CV, and other required documents in line with the Terms of Reference.

Interested applicants may access the full Terms of Reference here.

Applications should be sent to applications[at]mfwa.org and copied to daniel[at]mfwa.org.

Applications will now be accepted until Friday, July 11, 2025. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Read the original of this report, with tables and illustrations where appropriate.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Media Foundation for West Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.