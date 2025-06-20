Nigeria: Works Ministry Calls Mandatory Meeting With Staff Over Ethical Concerns

All Heads of Departments, Directors, and Unit Heads have been instructed to ensure the mandatory attendance of every officer under their supervision.

The Federal Ministry of Works has scheduled a mandatory interactive meeting with its staff to address a range of ethical and administrative concerns threatening the ministry's integrity.

The meeting, approved by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, is scheduled for Tuesday, 24 June, at 10:00 a.m., and will take place at the ministry's conference hall in Mabushi, Abuja.

According to an internal circular dated 30 May and signed by Deputy Director of Human Resource Management, Sarki Bello, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, the meeting is titled "Ethical Conduct in the Ministry" and bears reference number FMW/HRM/APPT/001/Vol. 1/25.

"The purpose of the meeting is to urgently address the rising concerns regarding administrative lapses, infractions in financial and procurement procedures, disregard for extant Public Service Rules, and other professional and ethical violations affecting the image and integrity of the Ministry," the circular stated.

Mr Bello said all Heads of Departments, Directors, and Unit Heads have been instructed to ensure the mandatory attendance of every officer under their supervision. Participation is expected to be robust, with staff encouraged to contribute to discussions aimed at improving compliance and professional conduct.

The circular comes amid ongoing review by the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions of developments involving the ministry.

Reps probe alleged employment fraud, whistleblower victimisation

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the House of Representatives' Committee on Public Petitions had summoned the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works to appear before it over allegations of fraud, abuse of office, and the victimisation of a whistleblower within the ministry.

The committee, chaired by Michael Irom, is acting on Petition No. 626 of 2025 filed by Liberty Semper Fidelis LP, a law firm representing Martins Atijegbe, a staff member in the ministry's Department of Resource Management.

Mr Atijegbe alleged a fraudulent employment racket involving forged appointment letters and the unlawful inclusion of unqualified persons on the federal payroll through the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He claims that his whistleblowing efforts led to threats, retaliatory disciplinary action, and professional stagnation.

In a letter dated 23 May, the committee directed the Permanent Secretary to submit one soft and 10 hard copies of the ministry's response and appear in person on 18 June 2025 at 2:00 p.m., in Room 429 (New Wing), National Assembly, Abuja.

However, the Permanent Secretary failed to appear, marking his third absence before the committee. The committee has now adjourned the hearing to 22 July.

Groups such as the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) have repeatedly warned that the absence of a legal framework leaves whistleblowers vulnerable to retaliation, and undermines the government's anti-corruption efforts.

"We believe in the ability of the House of Representatives to ensure that justice is done," his lawyers wrote in the petition.

As of press time, the Federal Ministry of Works had not responded to the House committee's latest invitation.