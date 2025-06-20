Liberia: ZAS Off-Season Tournament Launches First Women's Edition in Paynesville

19 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Contributing Writer

Paynesville — The Zbillion All Stars (ZAS) Off-Season Tournament will host its first-ever women's edition starting this week at Voker Mission Field, Duport Road in Paynesville.

Accor to the organizers the new women's competition will run concurrently with the men's knockout stage.

The tournament begins Thursday, June 19, at 12:00 PM, with Proud Ballers facing United Sisters Football Club while Friday, June 20, at 12:00 PM, One Goal will play Champions All Star.

The introduction of the women's division marks a significant step for gender inclusion in off-season football, providing female players a platform previously only available to men.

ZAS organizers believe the shared stage will boost visibility, competition, and fan engagement for women's football in Liberia.

"We've always believed in creating a space for players to stay active and sharp during the off-season," The CEO of organizers ZBillion stated. "Now we're proud to extend that opportunity to our women's teams too. This is long overdue."

The ZAS Tournament is an annual event that helps players maintain fitness and prepare for the upcoming competitive season. While not officially affiliated with the Liberia Football Association (LFA), it maintains professional standards by employing licensed LFA referees for all matches.

This debut women's edition offers female players, who often lack structured preseason opportunities, a chance to stay match-fit and compete in front of scouts, fans, and potential clubs. It also provides a platform for local women's teams to build chemistry and test tactical systems before future league campaigns.

"This is a big chance for female players a passionate fans Isaac Tweh he also stated "we finally have the women's version of the tournament we're going to give it everything."

Fans are encouraged to attend matches at Voker Mission Field to support the development of women's football in Liberia.

