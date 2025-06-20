Liberia: Sampson Dweh Gears Up for Champions League After Stellar Europa League Run

Monrovia — Liberian defender Sampson Dweh, 24, is poised for another impactful season in Europe as his Czech club, Viktoria Plzeň, has been drawn against Swiss side Servette FC in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

The draw, confirmed Wednesday via Viktoria Plzeň's official Facebook page, will see the first leg played in the Czech Republic, with the return leg in Switzerland.

"The draw is good," Dweh told Plzeň Media. "Servette are a tough opponent, but we're happy with the challenge. This is Champions League football, we are ready."

Dweh was a key player in Viktoria Plzeň's impressive run to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals last season, the club's most successful European campaign in recent years.

His performances, characterized by fearless tackling, aerial dominance, and composure, earned him praise from Czech media, who described him as a "wall" in defense.

European scouts have also reportedly been monitoring his progress. His consistent clean sheets in knockout matches demonstrated his readiness for top-tier European competition.

Dweh's journey from Monrovia's third-division side Pepper FC to European football highlights his dedication. After notable displays for LPRC Oilers in the Liberian first division, he secured his move overseas.

"I started from the bottom in Liberia Third Division, then Oilers, and now I'm here," Dweh told FrontPage Africa. "But I still have a long way to go. I want to keep improving, keep making Liberia proud."

Servette FC is a strong European opponent, having competed in the UEFA Europa League last season. Their squad of seasoned internationals and tactical approach will provide a significant test for Plzeň.

Back home, Dweh's success is a source of inspiration for aspiring Liberian footballers.

His rise is closely followed by the Liberian football community, and he is expected to be a crucial figure for the national team, the Lone Star, in upcoming international fixtures.

The first leg at the Doosan Arena next month will be critical for Viktoria Plzeň to establish a strong lead before the return fixture.

"It's not just about me. It's about representing Liberia the right way," Dweh stated. "I want to go all the way with Plzeň and keep showing what Liberians can do on the big stage."