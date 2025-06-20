Liberia: Determine Girls FC Earns Historic Nomination for Best Female Club At 2025 Cis Awards

20 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C Walker

Liberia's football giants, Determine Girls FC, have added another milestone to their legacy with a nomination for the Best Female Club in the West African Region at the inaugural 2025 CIS (Continental Impact Sports) Awards.

The much-anticipated awards ceremony will be held on June 20, 2025, in Conakry, Guinea.

This nomination comes on the heels of yet another dominant season for the double Liberian champions following their recently crowned champions of the Liberia Upper Women's League and the Orange Cup.

Known for their consistent performances, on and off the pitch, and regional ambition, Determine Girls have become a symbol of excellence and progress in Liberian women's football.

Regional Recognition for Liberian Champions

The nomination places Determine Girls FC among the elite of West African women's football, a powerful recognition not just for the club, but for Liberia's growing presence in the regional football scene. Over the past few seasons, the club has showcased their talents beyond the soil of Liberia, most notably in the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers and WAFU Women's cup qualifiers.

Reacting to the news, Club President. Grace Weah described the nomination as a moment of pride

"I think this is big not only for Determine Girls but for Liberia women football in general,"

"It is a big deal and win or not I'm super proud of my team being recognized internationally,"

"I will be excited if we win the award. As for the upcoming season we are getting ready as the window opens today, First is Wafu preparing ongoing"

"We've worked so hard over the years, and to be recognized like this among West Africa's best is a dream come true. This is not just for us it's for all the young girls in Liberia who believe in football and in themselves,". Grace Weah said.

Miss Weah said the recognition shows her efforts are gaining fruit but it is also being recognized locally and internationally.

Male Stars Set to Shine at CIS Awards

While Determine Girls FC represent the best of female football from Liberia, the men's category of the CIS Awards will feature some of the most prominent names in African football. Competing for the Best Footballer in the Region award are:

Thomas Partey - Ghana & Arsenal midfielder

Victor Osimhen - Nigeria & Galatasaray striker

Pape Matar Sarr - Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur midfielder

Serhou Guirassy - Guinea & Borussia Dortmund. forward

Franck Yannick Kessié - Côte d'Ivoire & Al-Ahli SC midfielder

With such big names nominated for the award it brings international prestige to the awards, setting the stage for a grand event celebrating both established icons and emerging stars from across the region.

A Landmark Moment for Liberian Football

The 2025 CIS Awards mark the first edition of what is expected to become a major annual event honoring football excellence in West Africa. For Liberia, Determine Girls FC's nomination is a significant breakthrough, a clear signal that women's football in the country is on the rise and earning its place in the continental spotlight.

The Clubs Presidents Association of Liberia (CPAL) President Sylvanus Morris praised the team for their achievement, stating:

"This is a proud moment for Liberia. Determine Girls continue to lead the way, not just in competition but in changing the narrative around women's football in our country. We stand behind them."

As the ceremony approaches, anticipation continues to build across Liberia and West Africa. Whether they walk away with the award or not, Determine Girls FC have already made history proving that determination, unity, and vision can elevate any team to continental recognition.

