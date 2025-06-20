Liberia: A Woman of Many Crowns - Mollyn Jarbo - Liberian-American Trailblazer Appointed Club President, Promises Bold Revival of Women's Football

Monrovia — Once renowned for gracing international runways, Mollyn Duwelee Giselle Jarbo is now stepping onto the football pitch with a bold new mission--to restore the glory of World Girls Football Club (WGFC) and help redefine the future of women's football in Liberia.

In a move that has energized Liberia's sports and youth development communities, Jarbo has been officially appointed President of WGFC, one of the country's oldest and most iconic women's football teams. The appointment, announced Monday, June 9, marks the beginning of a high-stakes rebuild for a club that once served as a beacon of hope for aspiring female footballers but has struggled in recent years to remain viable.

"World Girls Football Club (WGFC) is delighted to announce the appointment of Madam Mollyn Giselle Jarbo as the new President of the club," a statement from WGFC read. "She brings a wealth of experience in leadership, advocacy, and community engagement to her new role."

A New Chapter for a Storied Club

Founded nearly two decades ago, WGFC is a familiar name on Liberia's football scene. The club recently returned to national prominence, winning the 2023/24 LFA Lower Women's League with an impressive record of 21 wins, one draw, and only one defeat in 23 matches. They also reached the final of the 2023/24 Orange Cup, signaling a major resurgence.

But for the club's leadership, success on the pitch isn't enough. They believe the next phase requires strategy, structure, and sustainability--qualities they say Jarbo brings in abundance.

"Her leadership will focus on enhancing the club's performance, expanding community outreach, and creating sustainable pathways for young female athletes to pursue their dreams in football," the club noted.

A Leader Beyond the Pitch

Though widely known for her reign as Miss Liberia USA and later Miss UN Earth, Jarbo's journey began not on the runway but on the track. Growing up in the United States, she excelled in athletics, becoming a state champion in track and field and the first Black female pole vaulter in Pennsylvania. She represented her state at national competitions and earned a college scholarship in Behavioral Science and Clinical Psychology through sport.

A hamstring injury ended her Olympic dreams, redirecting her path to pageantry and eventually public service. She went on to earn certifications in aviation and epidemiology, and later became the youngest terminal operations manager at the Liberia Airport Authority.

Building More Than Footballers

Jarbo has made her intentions clear: to professionalize WGFC, invest in infrastructure, and prioritize holistic development for her players.

"Football is more than a game--it's a tool for transformation, and we're using it to shape futures," Jarbo told club officials during her introductory meeting.

Her vision includes forming partnerships with academic institutions, vocational training centers, and international development organizations. She plans to implement mental health support, life-skills training, and mentorship programs to prepare players for life beyond football.

"Sports careers can be short-lived," she said. "We want every girl who passes through this club to leave with confidence, education, and options for their future."

Changing the Game for Girls

In Liberia, women's football has long struggled on the margins, lacking adequate financial support and visibility. Jarbo's appointment, and the momentum it has generated, could mark a turning point.

"Under Madam Jarbo, the club aims to build upon its recent successes and continue to empower young women through football," the club stated.

She has already begun consultations to revamp WGFC's youth recruitment program, with a strong emphasis on scouting talent from rural and underserved counties. Her long-term goal is to position WGFC as a model club for women's football across West Africa.

"This is not just about winning games," Jarbo said. "It's about changing the narrative. These girls deserve more support, more opportunity, and more respect."

A Season of Hope Ahead

As WGFC prepares to compete in the LFA Upper Women's Division next season, optimism is building. Fans are returning, players are motivated, and sponsors are beginning to take notice. Many now believe the club, under Jarbo's leadership, could become a national symbol of what's possible when passion meets purpose.

"WGFC is not just a football club," Jarbo said. "It's a platform. It's where dreams begin--and where futures are built."