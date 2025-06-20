Liberia: Senator Chie Flags Legal Concerns Over Warrantless Seizure Provision in Proposed Cyber Crime Law

Monrovia — Grand Kru County Senator Albert Chie has raised concerns over specific provisions within the proposed Cyber Crime Act of 2021 currently being debated in the Liberian Senate.

He described parts of the bill as "worrisome," particularly regarding law enforcement powers and funding arrangements, citing potential threats to civil liberties and government accountability.

The Cyber Crime Act, which has already passed the House of Representatives, is designed to create a unified regulatory framework to combat cybercrime and protect critical information infrastructure.

The legislation aims to safeguard electronic banking systems and enhance cybersecurity by protecting computerized and electronic data systems from criminal attacks.

During Senate debate on Thursday, June 19, Senator Chie focused his remarks on several sections of the bill that, in his view, require revision before final approval. He highlighted concerns about the expanded powers given to law enforcement agencies, as well as the mechanisms for funding cybercrime enforcement efforts.

One of the main points of contention is Section 28, which authorizes police officers or investigators to carry out searches and investigations related to cybercrime without first obtaining a court warrant. Senator Chie warned this could undermine constitutional protections and open the door to potential abuses.

"This section grants law enforcement the authority to seize property and conduct investigations without judicial oversight, which is very troubling," Senator Chie said. "We must carefully evaluate the consequences of allowing such actions without court approval."

He also pointed to Section 18, which criminalizes the distribution of certain data messages. According to Senator Chie, the language of this provision is too vague and risks infringing on freedom of expression by potentially targeting legitimate communication.

The Senator emphasized the need for specialized training in cyber investigations before the law is enacted. He called for government efforts not only to punish cybercriminals but also to build capacity for prevention.

"We must ensure this legislation is robust because cybercrime transcends national borders," he said. "Raising public awareness and equipping investigators with proper skills are critical before passing this law."

Senator Chie also criticized Section 36, which outlines the funding sources to support cybercrime enforcement. The bill proposes allocating about 70 percent of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications' budget to cybercrime initiatives, with additional funding from donor partners and telecommunications institutions such as the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) and Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (Libtelco).

He called this arrangement unrealistic and potentially burdensome for these institutions."I recommend we avoid imposing specific budgetary percentages on these agencies," Senator Chie said. "Funding should come from the national budget overall to prevent placing undue pressure on these organizations."

Supporting the bill, Senator Francis Dopoh, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Posts and Telecommunications, stressed the urgency of passing comprehensive cybercrime legislation given Liberia's increasing digitization.

"Liberia is advancing rapidly with e-procurement, commerce, finance, and social media, which exposes us to cyber threats," Senator Dopoh said. "Without this law, many cybercriminals will continue to operate with impunity."

Senator Dopoh defended the warrantless search provision as a necessary measure to address the challenges of investigating cybercrimes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Unlike traditional crimes, cybercrime evidence can be quickly erased or moved to the cloud if authorities wait for a warrant," he explained. "If police have reason to believe a suspect's computer contains evidence, delays could result in losing critical data."

He noted that temporary seizure and searches without warrants are essential to preserve evidence in a timely manner.

Regarding funding, Senator Dopoh clarified that directing contributions from telecommunications institutions aims to avoid bureaucratic delays in disbursing resources.

"These organizations are directly involved in telecommunications, so their contributions will facilitate timely and effective responses to cybercrime," he said.

The Senate is currently reviewing a joint committee report from the Committees on Posts and Telecommunications and Judiciary. A final decision on the Cyber Crime Act of 2021 is expected within the next month.