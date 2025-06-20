Liberia: Bassa Lawmaker Flomo Raises Alarm Over Collapsed Gio Town Road Linking Three Counties

Capitol Hill — Grand Bassa Electoral District #4 Representative Alfred Hezekiah Flomo, has issued an urgent public call to the central government through the Ministry of Public Works to assess and repair the GIO Town Road.

The Gio Town Road, according to the Grand Bassa County lawmaker, is a key corridor connecting Buchanan (Bassa County), Bong, and Nimba Counties, which has reportedly fallen into a deplorable state.

Rep. Flomo stated that the road, which passes through communities including Compound #3 and Saturday Town, behind Wayzohn City, is now completely impassable, cutting off access between several administrative districts and leaving communities stranded.

"This is the same road that ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) claimed it had graded, yet today it lies in a condition worse than ever," Rep. Flomo told FrontPage Africa.

"There is no passage at all for cars going into Administrative Districts B and C. Even business people can't travel between the counties. This is a crisis," the lawmaker alarmed.

Regional Trade and Movement at a Standstill

The GIO Road serves as a vital artery for trade, transport, and daily commuting between the three counties. With the current damage, residents, traders, and service providers have reportedly been forced to abandon travel plans, and local economies are beginning to suffer.

"We are now at the mercy of nature and neglect," said Rep. Flomo. "If nothing is done urgently, not only will commerce collapse in these areas, but also medical emergencies, food supply, and community development efforts will be severely affected."

A Call for Immediate Government Intervention

Rep. Flomo is appealing to the Ministry of Public Works to immediately send a team to assess the damage and begin work to restore access. He emphasized that this is not just a district-level issue but a regional concern affecting multiple counties.

"As the direct representative of the Wee District, I am calling on the central government to do the needful--send engineers, assess the road, and get to work. Our people deserve better," he urged.

With the rainy season intensifying, the condition of the road is expected to deteriorate further unless urgent interventions are made.

Rep. Flomo's call reflects growing concerns among rural communities who rely on this route as their main connection to larger markets and neighboring counties.

As of now, residents in the affected areas continue to wait--cut off, underserved, and hopeful for swift government response.

Rep. Flomo's concern was then forwarded to the relevant committees to report back to plenary within two weeks' period.