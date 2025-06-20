Fish Town — A violent encounter between two teenagers in the Jimmyville Community of Fish Town City, River Gee county has left a 19-year-old man in critical condition and surviving on oxygen support at the JJ Dossen referral hospital in Harper City, Maryland County.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning, June 18, 2025, following a dispute over access to a public water hand pump.

Eyewitnesses report that Peter Namah, 19, was waiting in line to fetch water when he got into an argument with 15-year-old Prince Cummings, a student at Fish Town Demonstration School.

The situation escalated when Namah allegedly struck Cummings with a stick. In retaliation, Cummings reportedly stabbed Namah in the back with a silver kitchen knife.

Namah was first taken to the Fish Town Referral Hospital but was later transferred to J.J. Dossen Hospital in Maryland County due to the severity of his injuries. Medical personnel confirmed that he is currently receiving oxygen support.

Cummings has been arrested and remains in police custody at the Fish Town Police depot in River Gee county as investigations continue.

The incident has stunned the local community and sparked renewed concern over rising youth violence and the urgent need for timely conflict resolution initiatives.