Ghana: Inferno in Tema!... Fire Consumes 500 Structures, Displaces 700

Over 500 wooden structures behind Ferro Fabrik Limited in the heavy industrial area were on Wednesday razed down by fire displacing about 700 people including children.

No casualties were recorded, and the cause of the fire was also not readily known as investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) had just started.

A visit by the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) to the fire scene in the early hours of Thursday, showed the displaced victims including nursing mothers counting their losses and gathering the debris for collection in preparation towards erecting new structures of abode.

The Tema Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, Divisional Officer II (DOII) Ebenezer Yenzu told The Ghanaian Times that the service received a distress call at 11:52pm announcing a fire outbreak at Fitter Lane behind Ferro Fabrik Limited; a steel manufacturing company and also close to the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and Sentuo Oil Refinery (SOR).

Personnel from the Industrial Area Fire Station led by Assistant Divisional Officer I (ADOI) Orlando Adablanu were quickly dispatched to the scene with subsequent reinforcement from Tema Metro, Motorway, Ashaiman, Newtown, Devtraco, and BOST Fire stations.

The firefighters brought the fire under control at 1:59 am and fully extinguished it at 5:43 on Thursday.

CFO Daniella Mawusi Ntow-Sarpong after her assessment, had directed the Tema Regional Fire Officer, ADO II

Patrick Sallah to laise with the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Ebi Bright, to urgently assess the place which is partly flood-prone to help put in place measures to forestall future flooding or fire disasters