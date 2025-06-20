Ghana: Inferno in Tema!... Fire Consumes 500 Structures, Displaces 700

20 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ken Afedzi, Tema

Over 500 wooden structures behind Ferro Fabrik Limited in the heavy industrial area were on Wednesday razed down by fire displacing about 700 people including children.

No casualties were recorded, and the cause of the fire was also not readily known as investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) had just started.

A visit by the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) to the fire scene in the early hours of Thursday, showed the displaced victims including nursing mothers counting their losses and gathering the debris for collection in preparation towards erecting new structures of abode.

The Tema Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, Divisional Officer II (DOII) Ebenezer Yenzu told The Ghanaian Times that the service received a distress call at 11:52pm announcing a fire outbreak at Fitter Lane behind Ferro Fabrik Limited; a steel manufacturing company and also close to the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and Sentuo Oil Refinery (SOR).

Personnel from the Industrial Area Fire Station led by Assistant Divisional Officer I (ADOI) Orlando Adablanu were quickly dispatched to the scene with subsequent reinforcement from Tema Metro, Motorway, Ashaiman, Newtown, Devtraco, and BOST Fire stations.

The firefighters brought the fire under control at 1:59 am and fully extinguished it at 5:43 on Thursday.

CFO Daniella Mawusi Ntow-Sarpong after her assessment, had directed the Tema Regional Fire Officer, ADO II

Patrick Sallah to laise with the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Ebi Bright, to urgently assess the place which is partly flood-prone to help put in place measures to forestall future flooding or fire disasters

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.