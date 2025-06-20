Nigeria: Ekiti Acting Chief Judge Pardons 25 Awaiting Trial Inmates

The Acting Chief Judge of Ekiti State gave reasons for granting the pardon.

The Acting Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Lekan Ogunmoye, on Thursday, pardoned 25 awaiting trial inmates of the Ado Ekiti Correctional Centre in a bid to decongest the facility.

Mr Ogunmoye, who was conducted round the facility by the Comptroller of Corrections, Femi Olorunshagba, commended the comptroller's efforts at maintaining a clean environment.

The Acting Chief Judge said that his constitutional duty was to visit the correctional facility regularly, review cases of awaiting trial inmates, with offences ranging from capital crimes to lesser offences.

He granted bail to eight inmates, pardoned 17 inmates unconditionally, citing reasons such as advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Julius Ajibare.

According to him, other reasons are lack of evidence or detention time beyond the constitutional stipulated term, among others.

Mr Ogunmoye advised the pardoned inmates to exhibit good behaviour, warning that those who engage in trouble-making would face the full wrath of the law.

He also appreciated the efforts of the police, the Attorney General, and the Director of Public Prosecutions in their efforts to decongest the facility.

Speaking, the Comptroller of Corrections expressed gratitude to the Acting Chief Judge for the pardon, which he said would positively impact on the lives of the inmates.

He said the act of mercy would bring relief to the pardoned inmates and their families, allowing them to reunite and rebuild their lives.

Those on the Acting Chief Judge entourage include, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dayo Apata, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN); Director, Ekiti Public Complaint Commission, Isaac Anifowose; and NSCDC Commandant in the state, Toma Enya.

(NAN)