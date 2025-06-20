Nigeria: Ajibade, Oshoala Lead Nigeria's 24-Player Wafcon Squad

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, and forwards Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega leading the charge for a record-extending 10th continental title.

Head Coach Justine Madugu has released a strong 24-player squad for Nigeria's Super Falcons ahead of the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) finals scheduled to hold from 5th to 26th July in Morocco.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, and forwards Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega leading the charge for a record-extending 10th continental title.

The squad features a balanced mix of overseas-based stars and rising home talents.

Defensive stalwart Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia), Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA), and Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca, Mexico) return to anchor the backline, while midfield strength is bolstered by Deborah Abiodun, Jennifer Echegini, Christy Ucheibe, and Halimatu Ayinde, who returns to the fold.

Also making the list are home-based players including goalkeeper Rachael Unachukwu, and defenders Sikiratu Isah and Miracle Usani -- a move seen as part of Coach Madugu's intent to integrate promising domestic players into the squad's core.

A sizable portion of the team has already commenced training sessions in Abuja, with drills ongoing through the weekend before the team departs for a final training camp in Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday morning.

As part of match readiness, the Nigeria Football Federation has sealed friendly matches for the team against the senior women's national teams of Portugal and Ghana.

The Falcons will face Portugal in Lisbon on Monday, 23 June, and then battle rivals Ghana on Sunday, 29 June in Morocco -- a crucial test ahead of group stage clashes with Tunisia, Botswana, and Algeria at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca.

Mission X: Reinforcing commitment to the Falcons

The announcement of the squad comes just days after the NFF launched 'Mission X', a national and diaspora-focused campaign designed to rally support behind the Super Falcons.

The campaign is being positioned not only as a promotional tool but also as a statement of renewed commitment to the women's game -- especially in the wake of past criticisms about the treatment of the Falcons.

"We are committed to fully supporting the Super Falcons' campaign for a 10th continental title, and that is why we are launching the Mission X campaign to sensitize football-loving Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, young and old, in high and low places, and male and female, to also come out and support the team,"

said NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi.

"The Super Falcons remain the most decorated National Team in African football. We are proud of what they have achieved and what they intend to achieve in Morocco."

"We want the Super Falcons to feel the energy of our football-passionate fans everywhere they go, from Abuja to Casablanca, where they will play their group stage matches, and at any other venue they have to play their knockout games in Morocco."

The campaign tagline -- "One Team. One Goal. One More Star" -- reflects Nigeria's ambition to reclaim continental glory, while also showcasing the NFF's growing commitment to player welfare, strategic preparation, and fan engagement.

FULL SQUAD LIST: SUPER FALCONS - WAFCON 2024

Goalkeepers:

Chiamaka Nnadozie (France)

Tochukwu Oluehi (Saudi Arabia)

Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders:

Osinachi Ohale (Mexico)

Shukurat Oladipo (Italy)

Michelle Alozie (USA)

Ashleigh Plumptre (Saudi Arabia)

Sikiratu Isah (Nasarawa Amazons)

Oluwatosin Demehin (Turkey)

Miracle Usani (Edo Queens)

Midfielders:

Rasheedat Ajibade (Spain)

Halimatu Ayinde (Sweden)

Deborah Abiodun (USA)

Jennifer Echegini (France)

Toni Payne (England)

Christy Ucheibe (Portugal)

Forwards:

Francisca Ordega (Saudi Arabia)

Chinwendu Ihezuo (Mexico)

Ifeoma Onumonu (France)

Esther Okoronkwo (Canada)

Omorinsola Babajide (Spain)

Folashade Ijamilusi (China)

Chioma Okafor (USA)

With the squad now set and preparations intensifying, the NFF is banking on a blend of experience, emerging talent, and national unity to push the Super Falcons toward another golden chapter in African women's football.