Nigeria: Where's Lanre Balogun of Thunderbolt (Magun) Fame?

As a young actor, Mr Balogun won hearts by depicting 'fine boy' characters in the mould of an Emeka Ike but with the mien of a stone-cold killer.

"It's been a tough year, but his grace saw me through. Thank God for another year."

Those were the words on his Facebook page as he marked his birthday on 12 June.

Those who watched Nigerian movies in the industry's formative years would agree that actor Lanre Balogun came, he played and left his mark in the Nigerian entertainment scene, particularly in the realm of film and theatre.

With three decades of career, the talented actor has proven his mettle in various roles.

His dedication to his craft is evident in the diverse range of roles he's played, from drama to comedy.

As a young actor, Mr Balogun won hearts by depicting 'fine boy' characters in the mould of an Emeka Ike but with the mien of a stone-cold killer.

Early Life

Not much is known about the actor before the limelight. However, he studied Mathematics and Statistics at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

Despite that, his life took a different trajectory when he joined the University of Ibadan's playhouse and eventually, the world of theatre.

Even though he wasn't a student of the premier university, Lanre's foray into acting began in the early 1980s, with stage productions at the University of Ibadan and later, in Lagos.

He was part of the Collective Artistes, a group of talented individuals who would go on to shape the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Under the guidance of industry stalwarts like Chuck Mike and Segun Ojewuyi, Lanre honed his craft, participating in notable productions like 'Ceremonies of Dark Old Man', which won an award.

Transition to Film

As the Nigerian film industry began to take shape, Mr Balogun seamlessly transitioned from stage to screen, from his early days in 'Koko Close', an NTA production, to starring in feature films.

His breakthrough role came in Tade Ogidan's Hostages, a film that showcased his versatility and range.

Notable performances followed this in 'Dangerous Twins,' 'Thunderbolt' and 'Contractors'.

Among the actor's filmography are acclaimed productions like 'Shattered Hearts' (2012), 'Battered' (2013), 'Shameful Deceit' (2013), 'The Marriage' (2019), 'Drag Him to the Altar' (2015), 'Tanbóló' (2006), 'Erú Ife' (2005) and more

'Thunderbolt'

Arguably, the most notable film he starred in was Tunde Kelani's 2001 movie Thunderbolt: Magun.

The film follows the story of Yinka (Balogun), a Yoruba man who falls in love with and marries Ngozi, an Igbo lady, during their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

Their marriage hits the rocks when false rumours of infidelity by Ngozi are made known to Yinka by his friends, as Ngozi and Yinka spend long periods apart.

Yinka's ego is bruised, and he engages the services of a babalawo who inflicts Ngozi with Magun, a chastity control mechanism.

Ngozi realises this and, due to the gun's effect, has only a few days to live. She enlists the help of her friends Janet and Mama Tutu, who encourage her to accept Dr. Dimeji Taiwo's proposition.

He knows the magun placed on Ngozi but mates with her for research. In the process, he starts coughing up blood and choking, but is saved by the babalawo and Ngozi's curse is lifted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Impact

With over three decades of experience in the entertainment industry, Lanre Balogun established himself as a versatile and accomplished actor.

However, his absence is being felt in the Nigerian movie industry.

This is despite the liberalisation of filmmaking triggered by the presence of streaming platforms, particularly YouTube.

Mr Balogun, who now resides primarily in London, has hardly been featured in any Nollywood film.

His last movie appearance was in the 2022 flick Haunted Pleasures.

In 2023, he hinted that he was back shooting when he posted a clip of himself on Instagram. As of today, the untitled production has yet to be released

Despite his seeming absence on the screens, the actor maintains an active presence on Facebook and Instagram.